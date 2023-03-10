Titans Releasing Another Veteran Starter: Report

Photo: Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly parting ways with veteran center Ben Jones , sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to AtoZSports.com 's Buck Reising on Friday (March 10).

Jones, 33, was reportedly given the option to retire or be released by the team prior to choosing to continue his NFL career for a 12th season. The former University of Georgia standout is the fifth veteran released by the Titans ahead of free agency, following left tackle Taylor Lewan , wide receiver Robert Woods , linebacker Zach Cunningham and kicker Randy Bullock .

Tennessee is also reportedly planning to release outside linebacker Bud Dupree , sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN 's Adam Schefter on Thursday (March 9).

Jones was selected by the Houston Texans at No. 99 overall in the fourth-round of the 2012 NFL Draft and spent his first four seasons with the franchise before signing with the Titans in 2016. The Alabama native only missed one game during his first six seasons in Tennessee before being limited to just 12 appearances in 2022, though still being selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career.

Jones was a crucial part of a Titans offensive line that helped running back Derrick Henry win the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award in 2020 after recording a career-best 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns on 378 rushing attempts, which was his second consecutive season leading the league in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.