Kentucky State
Lexington Herald-Leader

Kentucky Senate passes controversial limit on drag shows. How did your senator vote?

By Tessa Duvall,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f9TlE_0lEdYjKy00

A controversial bill taking aim at drag shows passed the Kentucky Senate Friday.

Senate Bill 115 , sponsored by Sen. Lindsey Tichenor, R-Smithfield, would prohibit drag shows — considered “adult performance” by the bill’s standards — from taking place on publicly owned property or “in a location where the person knows or should know the adult performance could be viewed” by a child.

A first offense would be a Class B misdemeanor, a second offense would be a Class A misdemeanor and any subsequent offenses would be Class D felonies. Additionally, any business hosting such a performance where children are present could have their liquor and/or business licenses suspended or revoked.

The original version of the bill prohibited “adult-oriented businesses” — including drag shows — from operating within 1,000 feet of child care facilities, schools, public parks, homes or places of worship, all but shutting down drag across Kentucky.

Search below to see how your state senator voted on the bill.

