Kentucky Senate passes controversial limit on drag shows. How did your senator vote?

A controversial bill taking aim at drag shows passed the Kentucky Senate Friday.

Senate Bill 115 , sponsored by Sen. Lindsey Tichenor, R-Smithfield, would prohibit drag shows — considered “adult performance” by the bill’s standards — from taking place on publicly owned property or “in a location where the person knows or should know the adult performance could be viewed” by a child.

A first offense would be a Class B misdemeanor, a second offense would be a Class A misdemeanor and any subsequent offenses would be Class D felonies. Additionally, any business hosting such a performance where children are present could have their liquor and/or business licenses suspended or revoked.

The original version of the bill prohibited “adult-oriented businesses” — including drag shows — from operating within 1,000 feet of child care facilities, schools, public parks, homes or places of worship, all but shutting down drag across Kentucky.

