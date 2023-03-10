Open in App
Lake Grove, NY
1010WINS

LI mall security guard forced suspected shoplifter to perform sex act: police

By Brian Brant,

3 days ago

LAKE GROVE, N.Y. (1010 WINS) — A Long Island mall security guard forced a woman suspected of shoplifting to "perform a sex act" in exchange for being allowed to leave, police said Thursday.

Jose Irizarry, 33, approached the 24-year-old woman at the Lake Grove Mall in Lake Grove on Aug. 29, 2022.

"Under the guise of escorting her out of the mall," police said Irizarry led the woman into an employees-only corridor and then into a storage room, where she was forced to perform the sex act.

Irizarry was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with first-degree criminal sex act.

He was held by police and was scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org .

