Wilmington, NC
FOX8 News

Vehicle crashes in North Carolina airport terminal, driver charged, sheriff’s office says

By Associated Press,

3 days ago

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A vehicle crashed inside a terminal at the Wilmington International Airport in North Carolina, but no one was injured, officials said.

Tray Anthony Dvorak. (New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded Thursday night to a report that a car had breached the airport’s fence and drove onto the tarmac, the agency said. The vehicle then retreated from the tarmac and was engaged by deputies before crashing through the doors and windows of a terminal and ending up inside of it, the statement said. No one was injured, officials said.

The driver, Tray Anthony Dvorak, 37, was charged with assault, trespassing on airport property, speeding to elude arrest, disorderly conduct and resisting a government official, the sheriff’s office said. It wasn’t immediately clear if Dvorak has an attorney.

The airport said in a statement it remained open with minimal impact to its operations.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

