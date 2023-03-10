Sony’s GameStop Short Squeeze Film ‘Dumb Money’ Sets Fall Release

Sony announced on Friday that they will release the starry Craig Gillespie film Dumb Money on the GameStop short squeeze of 2021 on October 20.

The Black Bear Pictures title’s fall positioning suggests a return to the awards conversation may be in the cards for Gillespie — the creative behind Hulu’s Emmy winner Pam & Tommy and Neon & 30West’s I, Tonya , which brought Margot Robbie her first Academy Award nom in 2018.

The buzzy feature based on the Ben Mezrich book The Antisocial Network tells the story of fortunes made and lost overnight in the David-vs.-Goliath short squeeze that may have changed Wall Street forever. It’s said to offer a scathing, funny and emotional portrayal of how a loosely affiliated group of amateur investors and internet denizens crushed one of the biggest hedge funds on Wall Street and upended the establishment.

Dumb Money stars Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan, Pete Davidson, Shailene Woodley, Dane DeHaan, Vincent D’Onofrio, Anthony Ramos, America Ferrera, Myah’la Herrold, Nick Offerman and Talia Ryder. Sony Pictures holds rights to the film in the U.S., Latin America, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, South Africa, India and select Asian markets.

Rebecca Angelo & Lauren Schuker Blum adapted the screenplay, with Aaron Ryder, Teddy Schwarzman and Gillespie producing. Exec producers included Michael Heimler, John Friedberg, Andrew Swett, Angelo, Blum, Mezrich, Johnny Holland, Tyler Winklevoss, Cameron Winklevoss and Kevin Ulrich.

Sony today releases the sci-fi thriller 65 written and directed by the A Quiet Place duo of Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, which stars Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, Chloe Coleman and Nika King. Other upcoming releases for the studio include the supernatural horror The Pope’s Exorcist (April 14) starring Russell Crowe and the boxing drama Big George Foreman (April 28).

Dermot Mulroney & Rachel Griffiths Latest To Board Will Gluck's Sony Rom-Com