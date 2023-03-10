Sun Valley features unique events celebrating International Women's Week
By Steve Dent,
3 days ago
Sun Valley Resort is hosting a slew of events during International Women's Week to celebrate the accomplishments of women while working to inspire the next generation of young ladies.
The celebration kicked off on Wednesday with a group ski led by Sun Valley legend Muffy Davis who has won multiple medals at the Paralympic Games, including three golds.
"I just want to thank you all for coming out and being the powerful force that you are," said Davis. "But, we are not done. We still have a lot of work to do."
Davis led a group of women down the mountain as a way to kick off Sun Valley's second year of hosting International Women's Week.
"Oh my gosh, it it was so magical and truly inspiring," said Bridget Higgins of Sun Valley. "To have her participate and lead the charge and have us all follow her down crushing some powder was really awesome."
Thursday night included a night of films at the Opera House about women, and Friday night will feature Wild Rye's Ski Night at Rotarun in Hailey.
The outdoor industry used to be dominated by men, but I've noticed a change during my lifetime. Women's representation has grown exponentially as women now fill many roles at Sun Valley, including ski patrol and leadership positions within the organization.
"We have had a focus, as an organization, to be more inclusive. It’s our obligation to the community, our obligation to the industry and quite frankly, an obligation to ourselves," said Higgins.
