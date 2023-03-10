St. Michael’s dominates into state championship game

The top ranked Horsemen dominated from the tip. St. Mike’s never trailed and grew its lead to as many as 29. The team had solid performances from Adam Montoya with 24 points, Marco CdeBaca (16) and Lucas Gurule (10). In total, nine Horsemen scored and 11 recorded at least one rebound.
St. Mike’s is now plays Robertson. The 3A title game will be Saturday at 12 pm.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Comments / 0