St. Michael’s dominates into state championship game

By Bradley Benson,

3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the second straight year, the Horsemen are championship bound. St. Michael’s defeated Sandia Prep 70-43 in the class 3A semi-finals on Friday morning.

2023 state basketball tournament brackets

The top ranked Horsemen dominated from the tip. St. Mike’s never trailed and grew its lead to as many as 29. The team had solid performances from Adam Montoya with 24 points, Marco CdeBaca (16) and Lucas Gurule (10). In total, nine Horsemen scored and 11 recorded at least one rebound.

St. Mike’s is now plays Robertson. The 3A title game will be Saturday at 12 pm.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

