Open in App
San Francisco, CA
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

49ers QB Brock Purdy completes elbow surgery

By Sportsnaut,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CfLOI_0lEdUsB700

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will begin a six-month recovery period following elbow surgery on Friday.

The procedure to repair the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right arm was performed by Dr. Keith Meister and included the insertion of an internal brace, according to multiple reports.

“The expectation is Purdy will begin throwing in three months and build up his strength from there,” NFL Network reported.

The six-month rehabilitation timeline lines up with the start of the 2023 NFL regular season on Sept. 7.

Purdy apparently avoided a more complex elbow reconstruction that could have increased his recovery period by seven to nine months.

Purdy, 23, made a stunning rise from being the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to leading the 49ers into the NFC Championship Game.

After quarterbacks Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo were injured in the regular season, Purdy took over and led the team to wins in each of the final five games. Purdy and the 49ers then defeated the Seattle Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs before falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC title game when the elbow injury occurred.

After fourth-stringer Josh Johnson went down with a concussion against Philadelphia, Purdy returned to action but was unable to throw the ball more than a few yards on pass routes.

In the regular season, Purdy completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,374 yards with 13 scoring passes and four interceptions. In the playoffs, he had a 65.1 percent completion rate while throwing for 569 yards and three TDs with no interceptions.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Francisco, CA newsLocal San Francisco, CA
San Francisco 49ers insider believes pulling off Lamar Jackson trade is possible in 2023
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
San Francisco 49ers make splash, sign one of the top NFL free agents
San Francisco, CA6 hours ago
San Francisco 49ers signing defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to 4-year deal
San Francisco, CA6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Green Bay Packers, New York Jets have ‘worked out’ blockbuster trade with Aaron Rodgers’ decision looming
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Chicago Bears make another splash with $72M contract for Tremaine Edmunds
Chicago, IL3 hours ago
Should The Pittsburgh Steelers Bring in Their “Dream Signing" For 2023?
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Justin Fields was so pumped to learn he’s teaming up with D.J. Moore after Bears’ No. 1 pick trade
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Reports: Sam Darnold to sign 1-year deal with 49ers
San Francisco, CA1 hour ago
Baltimore Ravens cut 6-time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell: 4 logical landing spots in free agency
Baltimore, MD6 hours ago
Denver Broncos hand out over $109 million to pair of top linemen in NFL free agency
Denver, CO6 hours ago
Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce makes announcement for 2023 season
Philadelphia, PA5 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts could be set to move on from three-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
San Francisco 49ers sign former top draft pick Sam Darnold
San Francisco, CA2 hours ago
Atlanta Falcons and Chris Lindstrom agree to record-breaking $106 million extension
Atlanta, GA8 hours ago
Baltimore Ravens release Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell
Baltimore, MD6 hours ago
Las Vegas Raiders sign Jimmy Garoppolo to $67.5 million contract
Las Vegas, NV6 hours ago
Kansas City Chiefs replace Orlando Brown with a top tackle in free agency
Kansas City, MO5 hours ago
Pittsburgh Steelers signing cornerback Patrick Peterson
Pittsburgh, PA2 hours ago
Ranking the 3 best ways to solve the Indianapolis Colts’ QB needs this offseason
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Carolina Panthers now open to another big NFL Draft trade
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Carolina Panthers reportedly divided between two QBs with No. 1 pick
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Cleveland Browns clear nearly $36 million in cap space: 4 ideal big-name targets in free agency
Cleveland, OH9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy