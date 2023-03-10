Open in App
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

World No. 1 Jon Rahm WDs from The Players Championship

By Sportsnaut,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rOBGB_0lEdUrIO00

FedEx Cup leader and World No. 1 Jon Rahm of Spain withdrew from The Players Championship on Friday due to illness.

Rahm, 28, recorded two birdies against one bogey on Thursday to finish with a 1-under-par 71 after the first round at TPC Sawgrass at Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. He was tied for 32nd place at the time.

He withdrew before starting the second round.

Rahm already has three wins this year and entered The Players ranked No. 1 in the world for the second consecutive year.

Rahm captured the 2021 U.S. Open among his 10 wins on the PGA Tour.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Golf, FL newsLocal Golf, FL
Prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at the 2023 Players Championship
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL1 day ago
Jordan Spieth gifts fan who saved errant tee shot from going in water, helped him make cut: 'Sorry & thanks!'
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL2 days ago
LOOK: Gigantic Alligator Stares Down Golfers on Florida Golf Course
Sebring, FL22 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Aaron Rodgers finally gives long-awaited update on Packers-Jets trade talks
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
This Florida city was just named best place to live in the U.S. Miami isn’t even close
Naples, FL17 days ago
College baseball umpire’s absolutely terrible calls going viral
Itta Bena, MS2 days ago
Aaron Rai aces the 17th island green at TPC Sawgrass, second hole-in-one this week at 2023 Players Championship
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL2 days ago
William Lauder revealed as buyer of Rush Limbaugh’s $155M Palm Beach estate
Palm Beach, FL2 days ago
Baltimore Ravens cut 6-time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell: 4 logical landing spots in free agency
Baltimore, MD6 hours ago
‘Multiple teams believe’ Minnesota Vikings have held trade discussions surrounding Dalvin Cook
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy