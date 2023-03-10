Sean McVay Commits to Future With Rams Beyond 2023 Season

The Los Angeles coach chose to return instead of retire next year.

Despite rumors that he might retire, Sean McVay chose to return as the Rams coach for the 2023 season. While that guarantees at least one more season of McVay leading Los Angeles, the 37-year-old made it clear he wants to stay with the team for a long time.

On Friday, McVay said he doesn’t want the rumors of his retirement to hang as a cloud over the team again, and he wouldn’t commit to the Rams if he wasn’t all in on the future of the team.

“You want to make sure you’re making a decision… for years to come,” McVay said, via The Athletic’ s Jourdan Rodrigue . “I’m committed to not having this become ‘a story’ every year. I don’t take that lightly.”

In 2022, the Rams had their worst season under McVay, finishing 5–12 for their first losing season since McVay took over in 2017. Additionally, the team seems to be in a bit of a rebuilding situation, already reportedly releasing Bobby Wagner and potentially fielding trade calls about Matthew Stafford and Jalen Ramsey.

Still, as long as McVay is on the sideline, Los Angeles should be one of the better coached teams in the league. Now that he has a Super Bowl title and still remains the the youngest coach in the league, McVay has the luxuries of patience and job security on his side in a way that most coaches do not.

