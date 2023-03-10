No babe on the ice: Despite his age, budding star Matthew Wood has made an impact at UConn

Jamie Wood would take his his 3-year-old son to an outdoor rink in Woodbury, Minn., where the youngster would toddle onto the ice with much older kids. It was already clear Matthew’s love for hockey was something different, something serious.

“It would be freezing cold,” Jamie Wood said, “and a lot of the kids wouldn’t show up, or some would go on, but they would get cold and have to come off, but he would just go for the whole time and never come off. I would be sitting by the boards watching, and I’d be just freezing, but in those moments watching him I knew he was having fun and he was really loving it.”

Fast-forward roughly 14 years to Oct. 1, 2022: Jamie Wood traveled 3,000 miles from the family’s home in Nanaimo, British Columbia, to watch his son make his debut for the UConn men’s hockey team. Again, Matthew Wood would be skating with and against much older players, and again it was all he wanted to do. Matthew, at 17 the youngest player in NCAA hockey, scored the first goal of UConn’s season.

“I can’t describe the relief I felt after that,” Jamie Wood said. “As a parent, you want to think you’re making the right decision, but for as many people as I had telling me that he was going to be fine, I had just as many people telling me he was making a mistake and he should not be going this year.

“Ultimately, Matty made the decision he was going to go and [coach Mike Cavanaugh] said, ‘You’ve got to trust us. I wouldn’t bring him here if I didn’t think he was ready.’ So when he got that goal, there was just a big relief.”

Matthew Wood bet on himself when he chose to play college hockey, chose UConn without a visit and, after completing academic requirements, chose to enroll a year earlier than planned. As the Huskies (20-11-3) begin the Hockey East playoffs with a home game vs UMass-Lowell at the new Toscano Family Ice Forum on Saturday at 4 p.m., Wood leads the team in scoring with 11 goals and 22 assists in 34 games.

He’s won his bet.

“I’ve always believed in myself and in my abilities,” Matthew said. “I believe that, if I see something I need to work on, I’m going to go work on it to get it where it needs to be. That was my mindset, even when I was a little kid. ‘Whatever it takes, I’m going to do it. I don’t want to do anything else with my life.’ … I’m super-happy with my decision to come here.”

Wood, who turned 18 on Feb. 6, has drawn dozens of pro scouts to games and appears on NHL mock drafts as a first-round pick, between Nos. 15 and 20, which could make him UConn’s the highest draft pick ever.

“It was a risk because it might have been too much for him and then it would have tanked his draft stock,” said one NHL scout who has watched UConn six times. “But he’s in a good spot because he has taken advantage of the opportunity. … It’s impressive how, as a 17-year old kid, he has joined a college team where he is the youngest player by two years and he just fits in seamlessly with the group, and socially he has been able to handle the adjustment.

“A lot of kids aren’t ready at 18 or 19 and he was doing it at 17, and I think that will translate to how he can jump into an NHL locker room.”

A 10 on the ice

Wood, 6 feet 3 and 190 pounds, is big for his age, has a powerful array of shots in his arsenal and the instincts of one who has been playing since age 3, and whose father played college hockey at Middlebury and later coached women’s teams at Minnesota and New Hampshire.

“His hockey IQ is a 10 out of 10,” Cavanaugh said.

Wood wears No. 71 as homage to his favorite player, the Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin. The Flyers’ James van Reimsdyk and the Islanders’ Oliver Wahlstrom are among the comparables that come up when Wood is discussed among scouts. So, naturally, is Tage Thompson, the former Husky now an All-Star with Buffalo, who was taken with the 26th pick in 2018.

“There’s a lot of Tage Thompson comparisons, especially since both went to UConn,” said David Gregory, the NHL’s Central Scouting senior manager for NHL.com . “Matthew thinks it well. He’s got good edges. I think the power and strength will come.”

As Wood grew up in Nanaimo, a ferry port on the east coast of Vancouver Island, he began to get attention early. For five years he played with Connor Bedard, who is almost unanimously projected to be the No.1 overall pick in the 2023 Draft, and he stayed with the Bedards for a year as they played in prep school. They pushed each other, with shooting competitions in a backyard rink.

“I learned so much from him,” Wood said. “I think back to what he was doing at that time, in Grade 9, he was handling himself like a pro. He’s always been a guy to chase. He’s an amazing person, very dedicated. I’m very thankful for his family.”

Wood was about 15 when he appeared, almost by accident, on the radar of former UConn assistant coach Joe Pereira, who’s now at Boston University.

“It was during the pandemic,” Cavanaugh said. “We were recruiting another kid on his team and the only way you could recruit was watching video. Joe was saying, ‘I’m watching this tape and I’m watching this young kid playing in these games and he’s pretty good.’ Then we got to see him play a little more and it was, wow, we really like this kid. We’ve got to do what we can to go meet him in person.”

In August of 2021, Cavanaugh and Pereira journeyed to Nanaimo to try to separate themselves from others still recruiting via ZOOM calls. They flew to Seattle, drove over the border and took the boat out to Vancouver Island.

“We had a great afternoon with Matthew and his family,” Cavanaugh said. “It was so good, we missed our ferry back and we had to jump on a seaplane.”

As they drove back to Seattle, Cavanaugh got a call from Matthew Wood. He wanted to come to UConn.

“In-person interaction was a lot more meaningful than a ZOOM call, and it was rare to have them at that time,” Wood said. “When they came, they’re super kind people. I got to know Coach Cav a lot better, and I really respected his views on life. We really didn’t talk much about the specifics of hockey. He was just talking about his experiences. I really respected him as a person.”

Getting ready for college

Wood had the chance to play with Bedard with Regina in the Western Hockey League but by then was focused on playing in college. Last season in the British Columbia Hockey League he scored 50 goals with 48 assists in 64 games. Then it was clear he was ready for Hockey East in 2022.

“I chose college because I really like the extra time during the week to work on skills and on getting stronger,” Wood said. “Playing against bigger, stronger guys, it’s really fast. I really like the atmosphere here, it prepares you for life and the next level of hockey.”

Wood is part of a large freshman class but has often found himself on the ice with older players, such as linemate Justin Pearson, grad transfer from Yale. They are separated in age by nearly seven years but are often the last two players off the ice, Cavanaugh says, and have combined for 60 points.

“All the credit has to go to the older guys,” Wood said. “I’m at a different point in my life, without as much knowledge, but everyone has been super nice and welcoming to me. It’s an amazing culture here. Everyone hangs out at the rink and makes friends. It wasn’t too hard for me, so I have to give credit to them.”

Cavanaugh told Wood he would be allowed to grow, to work through his mistakes. If he had had a concern about Wood joining the team early, it would be on his fitting in socially. During the season he has each player stand before the team, introduce himself, tell his life story, and give his thoughts on a quote he is given.

“When it was Matty’s turn, he knocked it out of the park,” Cavanugh said. “Veterans will accept you all day long if you’re a very humble kid. He’s definitely one of the most humble ones I’ve ever been around.”

Wood said he has been unaware of the scouts attending games and learned only this week that there were 46 in attendance for UConn’s game against Alaska-Anchorage on Feb. 23.

“He’s got a high-end talent level,” said one scout, whose team will pick in the middle of the first round. “He’s an elite shooter, a great set of hands, he can pass the pick. He’s a very dangerous player in the power play. The one area he’s got to continuously work in is his foot speed.”

The way hockey works, being a first-round pick does not mean Wood is staring at his last game at UConn. It’s likely the team that drafts him will wait at least one year, maybe two, before signing him.

UConn’s rise as a program, new, dedicated training facilities and Hockey East competition would make that beneficial for the day he does turn pro.

“I’m not too focused on the draft,” Wood said. “Or what number I go. At the end of the day, I want to go to a team that really wants me to succeed, whether it’s 15th or 50th. So when they do need me, I’m ready. I’d love to come back [to UConn] next year. It’s been great for my development, I feel I can develop a lot more. Everyone here is great people. It’s a great place to be.”