Brice Sensabaugh out for Ohio State's Big Ten Tournament game with Michigan State

By Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch,

3 days ago

Ohio State will attempt to create Big Ten Tournament history without its leading scorer.

The Buckeyes will be without freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh due to what has been announced as knee soreness. He started, scored 16 points and played 27 minutes in Thursday's 73-69 win against No. 5 seed Iowa.

Ohio State, the No. 13 seed, is attempting to become the first double-digit seed to reach the semifinal round in tournament history. It will face No. 4 seed Michigan State at approximately 2:30 p.m. Eastern at the United Center.

Ohio State Buckeyes: Join the Ohio State Sports Insider text group with Bill Rabinowitz, Joey Kaufman Adam Jardy

A third-team all-conference player and projected first-round NBA Draft pick , Sensabaugh is averaging 16.3 points and 5.4 rebounds this season. In wins against Wisconsin and Iowa, he has averaged 12.5 points and 7.5 rebounds and shot 61.1% (11 for 18) from two-point range.

He watched the final 3:17 of the win against Iowa from the end of the bench alongside athletic trainer Brad Watson.

“Brice just wasn’t feeling great,” coach Chris Holtmann said after the game. “That was the answer for that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H1UKc_0lEdU1vD00

Without Sensabaugh, Ohio State would seem likely to lean more heavily on sixth-year forward Justice Sueing, fifth-year guard/forward Isaac Likekele and third-year wing Gene Brown III. Fourth-year wing Tanner Holden, a transfer from Wright State who hasn't seen game action since a Feb. 16 loss at Iowa, could also be an option despite not having played in the last seven games.

It's unclear if the situation is related to the same knee, but Sensabaugh missed his entire junior season of high school basketball and underwent two surgeries for a meniscus injury.

ajardy@dispatch.com

@AdamJardy

