St. Louis area St. Patrick’s Day parades start this weekend

By Joe Millitzer,

3 days ago

ST. LOUIS — The St. Patrick’s Day festivities start this weekend. There are at least two parades planned. More celebrations will be happening all week long .

The 54th annual St. Patrick’s Parade starts at noon Saturday in Downtown St. Louis. It runs from 20th and Market Streets to Broadway and Clark.

The St. Louis parade is one of the largest in the country, with over 120 groups and over 250,000 spectators. It features marching bands, floats, huge cartoon-character balloons, over 5,000 marchers, and lots of clowns.

There’s also a St. Patrick’s Day parade in Belleville . It starts at eleven on north third street, then travels on main street to oak street. There’s also a block party in Downtown Belleville from 9 am to 9p.m. Saturday.

A parade is also being held in Florissant on Sunday at noon . It starts at Bangart Park and Florissant Road and ends at a festival held at the Duschene Council Grounds. There will be
dancers, vendors, food trucks, kids activities, and more there.

Dogtown’s annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration takes place on Friday, March 17. The Ancient Order of Hibernian’s Parade has more than 100 floats, a merchant village with Irish gifts, and food and drink vendors. Dogtown United will be showing off the neighborhood’s unique spirit and rich history.

The extended St. Patrick’s week celebration starts in Rolla Saturday and goes through March 18. The Ball is Saturday with many more events to follow. See them all here .

