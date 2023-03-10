Open in App
Chicago, IL
WCIA

St. Patrick’s Day Chicago 2023: See a schedule for big events in the city

By Larry Hawley,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40CxG5_0lEdRSbO00

CHICAGO — March is now upon us and that means the countdown to one of the most exciting holidays in the Chicago area.

St. Patrick’s Day is March 17 and the weekend before, three major events are happening in the area.

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

When do they dye the Chicago River Green?

The tradition of turning the river green downtown for the holiday is back in 2023 and will kick off parade day on Saturday, March 11 at 10 a.m.

At that time, the Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Local 130 will continue that tradition, which is something they’ve done for nearly 70 years.

The best place to see the river dyeing is on Upper Wacker Drive between Columbus Drive and Wabash Avenue.

St. Patrick’s Day history, events in Central Illinois
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DrGb7_0lEdRSbO00
(Photo by Brian Kersey/Getty Images)

When is the 2023 Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade?

After the river is dyed green, the 68th annual parade in the city begins at 12:30 p.m.

It will step off at Balbo Drive and Columbus Drive and proceed north on Columbus to Monroe Street with the viewing stand located in front of Buckingham Fountain.

For those who wish to watch, entry to the parade route will begin at 11 a.m. at Jackson Avenue and Ida B. Wells Drive.

Themed “Recognizing Workers Rights,” the Grand Mashall of the parade will be AFL-CIO president Tim Drea while the guest of honor will be Councillor Danny Collins, the Mayor of Cork County, Ireland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dFiVo_0lEdRSbO00

When is the 2023 South Side Irish St. Patrick’s Day Parade?

Started in 1979, this tradition on the south side of Chicago in 2023 as this parade will be staged on Sunday, March 12.

It will step off at Noon at 103rd Street and Western Avenue, continuing south down Western until 115th street.

Top 20 St. Patrick’s Day celebration cities: Which 2 Illinois cities made the list?

Chaplains of the Chicago Fire Department and the Chicago Police Department will serve as the Grand Marshals of the parade with the Beverly Area Planning Association being the event’s honoree.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iQyMa_0lEdRSbO00

When is the Northwest Side Irish Parade?

Into its second decade, the Northwest Side Irish Parade will also be on March 12 with a Noon start time.

It will begin at the Onahan School 6634 West Raven Street and then proceed onto Northwest Highway, with the parade continuing towards Harlem Avenue.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Community Policy