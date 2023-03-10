Update: Portion of Chimney Rock Road washed away

Repairs to washed-out portion of road will likely need to wait until second storm passes next week

– Repairs to the washed-out portion of Chimney Rock Road near Lake Nacimiento will likely need to wait until the second storm passes next week, according to County of San Luis Obispo Public Works Public Information Officer Paula McCambridge

“After the January storm eroded the ground underneath Chimney Rock around its culverts, County of San Luis Obispo Public Works worked with contractors to create a temporary repair,” says McCambridge. (This story describes the project.)

“The current severe storm washed out that repair, so we’re analyzing the site and planning a second temporary repair until we can build a permanent road there down the line… Our number one priority is public and worker safety and also to create access to the residents living in the neighborhoods beyond the washout, so the repair will likely need to wait until the second storm has passed next week.”

Original story posted March 10:

– A portion of Chimney Rock Road near the intersection of Fawn Lane in Paso Robles has been swept away by flood waters, leaving several hundred residents in the Lake Nacimeinto are cut off from town Friday morning.

The communities affected include Running Deer, Gallegos Ranch, Tri-Counties, Cal Shasta, Ranchos del Lago, and South Shore Village.

View a short video by clicking on the link below:

Click here to view a video of the washed-away road. Credit: Richard Coffey.

No further information is available at this time. This is a developing story.