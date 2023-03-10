Gilbert's Karl Oberstar Jr.: Reflections on mayoral years starting in 1986

GILBERT – Karl Oberstar Jr. was first elected mayor of Gilbert in 1986, and over the years was elected to eight two-year terms. His goal had been to serve 20 years; however, he lost last November’s mayoral election to Tom Smith. But he says he may run again, though it is not in his immediate plans.

“I love Gilbert and have lived in Gilbert all but six months of my life,” he said in a recent interview at the Quad City Food Shelf in Mountain Iron, where he is manager. He was born in Slovenia and his parents, Karl and Maria Oberstar, immigrated to America in 1951.

Oberstar, 71, graduated from Gilbert High School in 1969 and from Mesabi Community College in 2012. He has two daughters, Nicole Nemanick and Stacy Bernard, and five grandchildren. He has served on the United Way of NEMN board, Mesabi YMCA Board, Gilbert Library Board and Quad City Food Shelf Board. He was a USWA Steelworker millwright 31 years at Erie Mining/LTV Steel Mining Company. He retired from BCBS of MN at the Virginia Office as claims examiner and has been at the food shelf for the past five years.

As a child he wanted to be a priest, Oberstar said. “A priest came to my house and my parents said no. I started on my father’s wine and became an alcoholic. I was mad about the world.” (Oberstar stopped using alcohol many years ago.) He said, “God found another calling – I had no inkling to be a mayor politician.” In the 1980s he voted for Herb Ocepek for mayor twice. Then Oberstar decided to run for mayor the first time in 1985. There were no hard feelings, Oberstar said, between him and other candidates who ran for mayor, he said. “You vote for the office can do a better job. Now they don’t see it that way. People were good at giving you a chance. That’s not how you get elected now. Now it’s taking sides. It shouldn’t be a war here. That’s the change I’ve seen now between 1986 and now.”

Candidates in the 2022 mayoral primary were Oberstar, Tom Smith and former mayor Beth Milos. Candidates in the general election were Smith and Oberstar. Tom Smith won the election.

A coin flip broadcast on the NBC “Today” show in the late 1990s settled a tie between incumbent Edward Schneider and Oberstar, each with 534 votes. Oberstar won.

It had been the second time a Gilbert mayoral election had ended in a tie. Another election when Oberstar lost in the primary, his daughter said she was glad her father didn’t win – that now she had her father back instead of “always city stuff.” For Oberstar it was a “revelation from God,” he said. “You have to be honest about it, you can’t tell one person one thing and the opposite to another.”

Asked about his accomplishments as mayor, Oberstar said when he was elected in 1986, he brought public input back to the agenda. He said he introduced cameras to the council chambers. The city water tank was refurbished twice during his times as mayor, along with main street improvements in 1991 and 2020.

As to the new wastewater (sewage) plant with its ongoing problems, he said, “We flunk everything with the MPCA (Minnesota Pollution Control Agency). New sewer plant, wrong filters.” The plant was built when Oberstar was not the mayor. “Cheap, that’s the problem in Gilbert. Cheap cheap, cheap, when it breaks, they want it fixed.” The sewage plant is in the process of being upgraded, he said, and a lawsuit is involved.

Oberstar said it costs $3 million per year to operate Gilbert – of that $3 million, $1.2 million is from property taxes and $1.8 million is from income taxes. He added he is pleased the electric meter reading has been upgraded. “We got them fixed,” he said. That will eliminate such glitches as when a Gilbert resident learned a miscalculated $6,000 bill had been paid on autopay.