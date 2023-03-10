‘The Glory’ Part 2: Details of So-hee’s Murder Are More Tragic Than Fans Could Have Imagined

Netflix’s The Glory K-drama has another heartbreaking story besides Dong-eun’s (Song Hye-kyo). While Dong-eun gave up her life to plan revenge against her bullies, she also seeked revenge for So-hee (Lee So-e) . She was Yeon-jin’s victim before Dong-eun was, but for a tragic reason. Authorities ruled that So-hee died by suicide, but Dong-eun knew it was murder. The Glory Part 2 continued Dong-eun’s journey to bring justice for So-hee and vengeance against her killer, Yeon-jin.

Character Yeo-jeon looking at So-hee in the morgue in ‘The Glory’ | via Netflix

Dong-eun felt guilty over not having saved So-hee in ‘The Glory’

The K-drama’s storyline is advertised as focusing solely on Dong-eun wanting revenge against Yeon-jin and her friends for what they did to her. But The Glory only tells small details of what happened to So-hee. In a flashback, fans see teenage Dong-hui buying something at the pharmacy. At the register is So-hee. She is seen as gloomy and scratching her arms while buying burn cream.

Dong-eun did not think much of it and knew So-hee was getting bullied. When Yeon-jin set her sights on her, she faced the same torture as So-hee did. The burn cream was for wounds Yeon-jin inflicted on her with a hot curling iron. In The Glory , Dong-eun revealed to Yeo-jeong (Lee Do-hyun) the burn marks all over her body .

After having experienced the same horrid bullying, Dong-eun began her plan for justice for herself and So-hee. Gathering everything she needed, Dong-eun knew So-hee had ripped Yeon-jin’s school name tag off her uniform before she fell. It is also revealed that Dong-eun knew So-hee’s body was not rotting away in the morgue.

‘The Glory’ Part 2 revealed So-hee was pregnant before her death

The Glory Part 2 puts a bigger emphasis on what happened the night So-hee died. As Dong-eun breaks down the prestige walls around Yeon-jin’s life, the biggest blow is her being So-hee’s killer. When Myeong-o called Jae-jun (Park Sung-hoon), he asked why he lied and said he was with Yeon-jin the night of the murder. The others are also unclear about why Myeong-o mentioned So-hee.

It seems that none of them knew Yeon-jin was her killer. In a flashback, the events unfold. On the school roof, Yeon-jin had lighted So-hee’s scarf on fire. When So-hee tried to fight her, Yeon-jin pushed her away. So-hee grabbed her name tag before falling off the roof. More details revealed that Dong-eun had anonymously given information that Yeon-jin was the killer to the police. But Yeon-jin’s mother had the lead detective under her thumb and gave her the name tag.

The detective and Yeon-jin believed her mother had destroyed it, but it is revealed that she kept it hidden in a security box. The Glory Part 2 furthered the tragedy of So-hee’s death with new information. An older Dong-eun was leaving the hospital morgue where So-hee’s body supposedly was. She encounters a deaf older woman, So-hee’s mother.

She begs Dong-eun to listen to her and uses ASL to tell her Yeon-jin and the others are responsible for the murder. In the present time, Yeo-jeong learned So-hee’s body had been preserved in the freezer for years at his father’s request. The autopsy report revealed So-hee was eight weeks pregnant when she died. Myeong-o is the only one not connected to her death, but was he the father of the unborn child?

Dong-eun gives the police all the evidence to convict Yeon-jin

A flashback in The Glory Part 2 revealed more details of what led So-hee and Yeon-jin to the roof. Yeon-jin became angered at the mall when So-hee wore a knockoff version of her outfit. On the roof, So-hee said she burned it and refused to strip, as Yeon-jin requested. In return, So-hee bullied her by using her lighter to burn the lint off her scarf, but it caught fire. In the struggle, So-hee fell off the roof. More details revealed Dong-eun was nearby and saw So-hee fall.

While the crime scene was investigated, Yeon-jin’s mother covered it up. But Dong-eun returned days later and found the name tag. The revenge K-drama revealed that So-hee was pregnant with Jae-jun’s (Park Sung-hoon) baby. How does Dong-eun get justice for So-hee? Yeon-jin’s past as a bully and So-hee’s murder was posted online. But Yeon-jin makes a public apology claiming So-hee died by suicide due to the pregnancy.

But as Myeong-o’s dead body was discovered in The Glory Part 2 thanks to Dong-eun, it links both cases together. Dong-eun orchestrated that Yeon-jin’s mother kills Hyeon-nam’s (Yum Hye-ran) husband in a hit-and-run. As blackmail, she gives up her daughter and gives Dong-eun the name tag she kept. But the name tag was only bait as it cannot be used as evidence.

Further destroying Yeon-jin’s life, she has no one to protect her. The detective investigating Myeong-o’s murder was also in charge of So-hee’s. Dong-eun sets the bait that a lighter was found at the scene, but police did not dust it for prints. The detective found the lighter, and it came back positive for matching DNA in Myeong-o’s murder. Yeon-jin is found guilty of two murders and is sent to prison.

The Glory Part 2 is available on Netflix .