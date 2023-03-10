Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Releases New Season 2 Trailer

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury isn't quite like any of the previous stories in the popular mech franchise . Introducing anime viewers to Suletta Mercury, a young Gundam pilot struggling with a high school that focuses on mech battles, the first season became a hit with fans of the most popular anime mech property. Now, a new trailer has arrived for the second season of Gundam's latest anime, which has a start date of April 9th.

The Gundam series has only gained traction in the pop culture world , with the Mobile Suit series releasing a recent video game in Gundam Evolution and past anime series like Gundam Wing and G Gundam remaining fan favorites. With Japan having Gundam Cafes, Gundam models that have sold over five hundred million units to date, and life-sized statues that can even walk under their own power, the mech franchise doesn't appear to be going anywhere anytime soon. The producers of this latest series took a risk in changing the game, but Gundam has attracted some new fans in following Suletta's unique arc .

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Season 2 Trailer

If you want to know more about the 2022 series that introduces us to Gundam's Witch From Mercury , we have you covered. The series so far is available to stream on Crunchyroll. You can check out the show's official synopsis from the anime streaming service here: "An era when a multitude of corporations have entered space and built a huge economic system. A lone girl from the remote planet Mercury transfers to the Asticassia School of Technology, run by the Beneritt Group which dominates the mobile suit industry. Her name is Suletta Mercury. With a scarlet light burning in her pure heart, this girl walks step by step through a new world."

There are plenty more Gundam projects that are currently in the works. Gundam is working on the follow-up to Hathaway's Flash , the film that brought fans back to the original Gundam universe that started it all. On the Western front, Netflix has promised to bring the series to life with an upcoming live-action Gundam movie, with the streaming service working on live-action adaptations for animated series including Avatar The Last Airbender, One Piece , and Yu Yu Hakusho . Based on the success of The Witch From Mercury , the franchise might continue making big changes for future storylines.

Related: