Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
See more from this location?
FOX59

State police bust illegal street racing, street takeover gathering in Indianapolis

By Matt Christy,

3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police announced the arrest of nine people after a police operation busted a large, illegal sideshow — or street takeover — that included illegal street racing and spinning in Indianapolis.

According to Indiana State Police, a national trend of street racing, street takeovers or sideshows, and spinning has gained the attention of law enforcement. Within the past year, state police and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have reported making more than 40 arrests and recovered more than 80 stolen vehicles after targeting these illegal gatherings across the Indianapolis area.

IMPD busts east side massage parlor for prostitution
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lUn6A_0lEdQKkb00
    Photo provided by Indiana State Police of an illegal sideshow, or street-takeover.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sr4E3_0lEdQKkb00
    Booking photos of 8 individuals arrested by police for a March 4 bust on an illegal street takeover gathering.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47z2p1_0lEdQKkb00
    Photo provided by Indiana State Police of an illegal sideshow, or street-takeover.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a1n8A_0lEdQKkb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dhpBa_0lEdQKkb00

On March 4, police descended on a private parking lot located near 34th and Lafayette Road on Indy’s west side where a large, illegal gathering of cars was underway. Police said the owner of the parking lot did not grant permission for the event and told police he recently spent more than $60,000 on resurfacing and painting his parking lot which was now heavily damaged by spinning and other vehicle spectacles associated with sideshows.

State police said more than 100 cars were at the spinning gathering at 34th and Lafayette on March 4. Vehicles were illegally blocking roads and parking lots while bystanders reportedly put themselves in dangerous positions trying to touch or record spinning cars, or cars doing doughnuts.

Hundreds of cars pack Nevada streets for illegal stunts

State police used helicopters to help chase down vehicles that attempted to flee from the officers who descended on the illegal gathering.

Police announced nine arrests related to the March 4 bust:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=154rpx_0lEdQKkb00
    Craig Murray, 23, charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, driving while suspended, and reckless driving.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Htinb_0lEdQKkb00
    Eusebio Moreno Jr., 21, charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pMCjr_0lEdQKkb00
    Anthony Henderson, 25, charged with criminal recklessness.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yo9ds_0lEdQKkb00
    Shelby Waugh, 21, charged with resisting law enforcement.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ctfaJ_0lEdQKkb00
    Patrick Gerlach, 20, charged with criminal recklessness.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XwiqT_0lEdQKkb00
    Marquis Gibbs, 24, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AkciZ_0lEdQKkb00
    Kadryn Williams, 21, charged with criminal recklessness.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CNLjP_0lEdQKkb00
    John Baker, 20, charged with criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement.


Luis F. Campillo, 18, was also arrested and charged with criminal recklessness. A booking photo of Campillo was not available.

Police said investigations into these illegal gatherings continue as law enforcement cracks down across Indianapolis on these sideshows and illegal street racing. Police expect more arrests to come as a result of the March 4 bust.

“The Indiana State Police will continue to commit necessary resources to target these illegal and dangerous events,” said Lieutenant Jeff Hearon with Indiana State Police.

“Legitimate car clubs, concerned citizens and community members have played a vital role in providing information to assist detectives with these investigations. The disregard for public safety and personal property shown by these groups is egregious, and we are committed to holding them accountable for their reckless behavior.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

FOX59 Breaking News Alerts

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Carmel traffic stop results in chase
Carmel, IN5 hours ago
Police: No law broken when Columbus man shot dog on his property
Columbus, IN14 hours ago
Woman caught with over 70 stolen credit cards, government IDs sentenced to 1.5 years
Indianapolis, IN43 minutes ago
IMPD hopes arrest of 5 men and seizures of 4 guns prevents further violence after recent homicide
Indianapolis, IN11 hours ago
Indianapolis man arrested in road rage incident on I-465
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Indianapolis man held on $100K bond in wife’s shooting death
Indianapolis, IN4 hours ago
Sheriff’s office says woman’s reported abduction in Lafayette woods ‘did not happen’
Lafayette, IN11 hours ago
Indy man charged for role in multiple armed robberies
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Police: Argument led to east side shooting that injured 2 people
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Pike Township bus driver arrested for assaulting, choking middle school student on the bus
Indianapolis, IN4 hours ago
19-year-old dies after crashing car while evading police in Lawrence
Lawrence, IN10 hours ago
Woman’s weapon accidentally discharged inside Cumberland Culver’s
Cumberland, IN2 days ago
Court docs: Suspect said I-465 road rage shooting started as trip to pick up cupcakes
Indianapolis, IN7 hours ago
Fort Wayne fugitive believed to be in Marion County area
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Reported rapes increasing at IU Bloomington
Bloomington, IN2 hours ago
Person shot on Indy’s northeast side, in critical condition
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Friends doubt husband’s account of eastside woman’s killing
Indianapolis, IN23 hours ago
Kokomo man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for meth case
Kokomo, IN13 hours ago
Greenfield man gets 8-year prison sentence after selling stolen firearms
Greenfield, IN13 hours ago
Bloomington man holds people hostage, kills himself
Bloomington, IN2 days ago
Indy begins 2023 with more homicides than any year in history
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Martinsville man dies in single-vehicle crash
Martinsville, IN1 day ago
Man arrested after crashing into school bus during police chase in Tipton, Howard counties
Windfall, IN3 days ago
Kid’s arm gets stuck in game machine at bowling alley
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Police: Man hit several parked cars, tried to run away
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
New Castle woman charged after child injured with brain bleed during OWI crash
New Castle, IN3 days ago
Person shot, killed on Indy’s east side
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
IMPD: 1 wounded in shooting on Indy’s west side
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy