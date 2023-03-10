Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
WBBM News Radio

Shutdown of pharmaceutical company could cause supply issue with asthma medicine

By Nancy Harty,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l7DQI_0lEdQCgn00

GURNEE, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The American Lung Association is warning the spring allergy season could bring big problems after a Gurnee-based pharmaceutical company closed recently.

The shutdown of Akorn Pharmaceuticals exacerbates a supply issue with liquid albuterol.

Dr. Juanita Mora, a national spokeswoman for the Lung Association, said the drug is similar to what’s available in inhalers, but designed for weaker patients who take it through nebulizers.

"It's used for small kids with asthma who can't really do the inhaler technique, older adults, and then the very sick."

The allergist and immunologist on Chicago’s Northwest side expects demand for liquid albuterol to spike in the next several weeks after a mild winter brings out plenty of pollen.

The combination of RSV, COVID and flu this winter have depleted an already-low supply of the critical respiratory medication.

Dr. Mora advises asthmatic patients and their parents to make sure they have up-to-date inhalers and are meeting with their doctors to get on top of any issues and not to hoard the liquid medication.

The Lung Association claims the liquid albuterol is used by nearly 50 million asthmatics, people with COPD or emphysema in the U.S. to help them breathe.

The organization is urging the FDA to get manufacturers to increase production or to import the medication before Dr. Mora said things become “disastrous”.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Formerly incarcerated man grows landscaping, snow removal business: 'The opportunities are endless'
Chicago, IL3 hours ago
E-cigarette maker Juul to pay $23.8 million settlement to Chicago
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Plans to convert shuttered West Lawn Kmart into migrant shelter scrapped
Chicago, IL7 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Evanston home bombarded with packages due to shipping error
Evanston, IL2 days ago
Chicago firefighter's family killed in fire donated their organs: Source
Chicago, IL13 hours ago
Northwestern University closes fraternity over health, safety violations
Evanston, IL3 days ago
Video: Illinois Snow Doesn’t Melt and Smells Like Plastic?
Chicago, IL3 days ago
$350 million in federal funds going toward CTA Red line extension: Senators
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Popular Local Grocery Store in Chicago is Closing
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago saw dramatic increase in car thefts in 2022: Report
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Agents find almost 1,500 fentanyl pills, other drugs and a gun during bust in North Chicago
North Chicago, IL1 day ago
11 Charged With Drug Trafficking For Chicago Street Gang Using Telephone Drug Hotline
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Volunteers give away 15,000 pounds of food to South Side families
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Firefighter whose family died in fire at home donates organs so others can live
Chicago, IL13 hours ago
These 1970's CTA cars have gone off the rails — and are for sale — in West Virginia
Charleston, WV3 days ago
Remaining two children of Chicago firefighter die from fire at Montclare home
Chicago, IL1 day ago
New partnership between Shedd Aquarium, Morton Arboretum focuses on conservation efforts
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Over two dozen cars burglarized outside Joliet Amazon facility
Joliet, IL9 hours ago
1/2 pound of cocaine found during Wisconsin traffic stop, Indiana man arrested
New Carlisle, IN12 hours ago
Morning commute filled with crazy crashes
Cicero, IL11 hours ago
As Lightfoot's term nears end, City program for formerly incarcerated reaffirms mission
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Englewood Residents Didn’t Want Save A Lot to Replace Whole Foods, But Lease Shows It Was Always a Backup Plan
Chicago, IL3 days ago
11 charged with running cocaine delivery service ‘hotline’ in Chicago
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Thieves break into Smoke Daddy Wicker Park, steal safe: CPD
Chicago, IL7 hours ago
Two hospitalized, including a child, after chain-reaction crash on I-65 in Indiana
Roselawn, IN5 hours ago
Teen charged with February robbery onboard CTA train
Chicago, IL9 hours ago
Chicago mayoral poll reveals frontrunner ahead of runoff election
Chicago, IL23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy