Shutdown of pharmaceutical company could cause supply issue with asthma medicine

GURNEE, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The American Lung Association is warning the spring allergy season could bring big problems after a Gurnee-based pharmaceutical company closed recently.

The shutdown of Akorn Pharmaceuticals exacerbates a supply issue with liquid albuterol.

Dr. Juanita Mora, a national spokeswoman for the Lung Association, said the drug is similar to what’s available in inhalers, but designed for weaker patients who take it through nebulizers.

"It's used for small kids with asthma who can't really do the inhaler technique, older adults, and then the very sick."

The allergist and immunologist on Chicago’s Northwest side expects demand for liquid albuterol to spike in the next several weeks after a mild winter brings out plenty of pollen.

The combination of RSV, COVID and flu this winter have depleted an already-low supply of the critical respiratory medication.

Dr. Mora advises asthmatic patients and their parents to make sure they have up-to-date inhalers and are meeting with their doctors to get on top of any issues and not to hoard the liquid medication.

The Lung Association claims the liquid albuterol is used by nearly 50 million asthmatics, people with COPD or emphysema in the U.S. to help them breathe.

The organization is urging the FDA to get manufacturers to increase production or to import the medication before Dr. Mora said things become “disastrous”.

