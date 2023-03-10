Heidi Klum Slips on American Flag-Inspired Pumps at Green Carpet Awards 2023

Heidi Klum was among the activists and stars that attended the 2023 Green Carpet Awards on March 9 in Los Angeles, just days before Oscars weekend.

The “Germany’s Next Top Model” host donned a look from Ronald van der Kemp’s fall 2022 collection. She wore a pair of dark-wash denim shorts highlighted with one pocket showcasing a piece of the American flag. Around her waist was a red leather belt that held together the light-wash denim skirt in the back. On top, she opted for a long-sleeve gray cropped blazer with pronounced sleeves and a sequin accent across the chest.

Keeping with the American motif, she brought the stars and stripes to her feet, wearing Ronald van der Kemp Stars and Stripes Pumps. The Italian-made design is wholly made from repurposed American flags and features a 4.3-inch heel.

Klum choosing this designer was no happenstance. From footwear to clothing, RVDK is on a mission to show the world that ethical fashion can be glamorous and exciting by injecting high fashion with a feeling of nostalgia and a longing for the heydays of haute couture, according to the brand’s ethos.

Klum has always been known for having the best stylist and wardrobe. Whether she’s sitting poolside vacationing in Miami or making a red-carpet appearance, the former Victoria’s Secret angel is always dressed to impress. Her shoe collection ranges from 6-inch heels to buckled booties from top labels like Saint Laurent, Maison Valentino and Giuseppe Zanotti.

The Green Carpet Fashion Awards recognize and celebrate groundbreaking artists in the fashion and entertainment industries who have positively promoted cultural change. The night’s festivities garnered support from other celebrities like Cate Blanchett and Jodie Turner-Smith .

