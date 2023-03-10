Open in App
Stillwater, OK
Oklahoma State loses to Texas, will clearly finish below USC on NCAA seed list

By Matt Zemek,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gea8B_0lEdQ0BK00

The bubble keeps spitting out results which will help USC and reduce the Trojans’ headaches after their Pac-12 Tournament loss to Arizona State.

Michigan lost on Thursday. North Carolina lost on Thursday. So did Oklahoma State. The Cowboys, with a large number of losses and an overall record barely above .500, needed a quality win over Texas to make their case. OSU was right near the cut line as a “last team in” or “first team out.” When a bubble team occupies that position entering a tournament quarterfinal game three days before Selection Sunday, it is essentially a must-win game, since other bubble teams are bound to win a few games and play their way in.

Well, Oklahoma State lost … and it wasn’t even close, either.

Texas manhandled the Pokes, 61-47, in a game which was never particularly close. This is another easy decision for the selection committee, and another example of a team which will unquestionably finish below USC on any possible seed list.

A few teams (Penn State, Clemson, Arizona State, Utah State) are playing their way into the field, but more teams are playing their way out.

We mentioned Michigan, North Carolina, and Oklahoma State. Remember that Wisconsin also played its way out of the field. Nevada has as well. New Mexico is out, too. Just a few more teams need to lose, and USC’s spot will be secure.

