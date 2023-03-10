Open in App
Reno, NV
Nevada seals its fate, clearly headed for the NIT -- another USC win

By Matt Zemek,

3 days ago
The dominoes keep falling in USC’s favor in national bubble games. Though USC lost to Arizona State, the Trojans are getting the outcomes they need elsewhere across the country in order to make the NCAA Tournament and, most likely, avoid a trip to Dayton for the First Four.

Nevada is another team whose bubble very clearly popped on Thursday. The Wolf Pack lost their third straight game and tumbled out of the field, falling to San Jose State in overtime in the Mountain West Tournament quarterfinals.

Nevada lost to Wyoming, then UNLV, then to San Jose State. No team on the bubble — in real jeopardy of missing the NCAA Tournament — can survive that string of losses.

USA TODAY bracketology on Friday morning has Nevada in the “next four out” category, so not even one of the first four out. The Wolf Pack will go to the NIT. It’s done.

Consult our bubble guide for more details on the national bubble picture before Selection Sunday.

