Juab County, UT
FOX 13 News

Investigation ordered for potential election offenses in Juab County

By Melanie Porter,

3 days ago
An investigation has been ordered by Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson over alleged misconduct following reports of election offenses in Juab County.

Attorney General Sean Reyes was asked by Henderson to investigate the former Juab County clerk/auditor for misconduct that occurred before Alaina E. Lofgran's term expired at the end of 2022, officials report.

Potential election offenses were reported to the lieutenant governor in February by Juab County officials, a release reads.

In response to the reports, a subpoena was served on March 6 and an investigation was ordered.

“Trust in elections is a hallmark of our system of government. All reports of election violations are treated with utmost urgency,” Henderson said in a statement. “So far, the allegations and evidence warrant a state investigation that could involve criminal charges. I want to thank Juab County officials who immediately brought these problems to light and have cooperated fully.”

Further information on the investigation and alleged misconduct were not made available.

