Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
FOX 5 San Diego

VIDEO: Man fights fire with garden hose

By Amber Coakley,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=171H07_0lEdMu5X00

SAN DIEGO — A Good Samaritan tried to put out a car fire with a garden hose in the Normal Heights neighborhood on Thursday night, video shows.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on 3400 block of El Cajon Boulevard.

Fire breaks out at National City grocery store

Eric Davignon said he received a call from his girlfriend who told him she saw flames near their apartment building, while she was driving home. He looked out his back balcony and saw a fire near a fence that separates their building from a parking lot.

Davignon sprung into action. He said he sprinted around the building and grabbed a garden hose, which he carried to the scene. He started spraying water on a car that was on fire as well as the fence in an effort to keep the blaze from spreading to the apartment building.

According to Davignon, fire crews arrived to the scene within minutes and were able to extinguish the blaze quickly.

“It could have probably gotten worse, I’m glad we had that hose,” said Davignon. “I don’t fight to many fires but I respond pretty quickly…and I knew where that hose was, so I was on it.”

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. FOX 5 has reached out to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department for more information.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA newsLocal San Diego, CA
San Diego Police: Woman stabbed in Pacific Beach robbery
San Diego, CA11 hours ago
Pedestrian Suffers Skull Fracture After Car Exiting Del Cerro Lot Hits Him
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Popular Bohemian-style café in Encinitas to re-open due to high demand, community support
Encinitas, CA22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Smoke Build Up Reported As Fire After Residents Burn Trash in Fallbrook Fireplace
Fallbrook, CA20 hours ago
Sinkhole in Encinitas grows after rainfall, City repairs will last through April
Encinitas, CA23 hours ago
North County driver killed after striking tree
Rancho Santa Fe, CA1 day ago
Suspect Identified, Arrested in Fatal Stabbing on East San Ysidro Boulevard
San Diego, CA10 hours ago
Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-805
San Diego, CA21 hours ago
Encinitas Resident Killed in Rancho Santa Fe After Vehicle Collides with Tree
Encinitas, CA1 day ago
Pedestrian hit, killed by trash recycling truck in North County
San Marcos, CA2 days ago
San Diego father killed in avalanche
San Diego, CA19 hours ago
8 dead after 2 suspected smuggling boats overturn near Black’s Beach
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Drugs, snacks, and a Solana Beach garage!
Solana Beach, CA2 days ago
Family concerned about home in San Bernardino mountains
Running Springs, CA2 days ago
Razdan sentenced to 26 years to life for San Marcos stabbing
San Marcos, CA10 hours ago
Man stabbed, beaten in East Village
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Man shot by deputies in El Cajon
El Cajon, CA3 days ago
North County sinkhole expands due to rain
Encinitas, CA2 days ago
Site of first house built in Solana Beach.
Solana Beach, CA1 day ago
Sea lion that ingested over 100 rocks returns to ocean
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Two critically injured in North County vehicle collision
Rancho Santa Fe, CA2 days ago
Ocean Beach Pier remains closed
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Motorcyclist Killed on Interstate 805 After Being Ejected While Hitting Median
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Trespassers Keep Breaking In to an Iconic Spot on San Diego's Waterfront
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Two Suspects Arrested on Suspicion of Murder
Chula Vista, CA10 hours ago
Police investigating several business break-ins in La Jolla
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Denise Russo of ‘The X-Life’ dies in San Diego at 44
San Diego, CA2 days ago
San Diego couple's murder remains unsolved 14 years later
San Diego, CA2 days ago
San Diego water reservoirs levels at 128%
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Suspect breaks into Old Town restaurant: police
San Diego, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy