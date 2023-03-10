Skeletal remains found in Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Skeletal remains were found near Transport Boulevard in East Columbus on Thursday afternoon.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said the remains were discovered around 2 p.m. on March 9.

There is no further information available at this time.

Stay with WRBL News 3 as we keep you updated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.