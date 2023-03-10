Open in App
Columbus, GA
CBS 42

Skeletal remains found in Georgia

By Nicole Sanders,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jkMTo_0lEdMtCo00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Skeletal remains were found near Transport Boulevard in East Columbus on Thursday afternoon.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said the remains were discovered around 2 p.m. on March 9.

There is no further information available at this time.

