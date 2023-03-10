What’s on Kansas football wide receivers coach Terrence Samuel’s mind? Yards after catch

LAWRENCE — While Terrence Samuel has seen teams go back to basics during spring football at past stops in his career, that isn’t what he’s seeing this year at Kansas.

Samuel, the Jayhawks’ wide receivers coach, is watching a group that’s trying to build off where it was this past December when it nearly beat Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl. The extra practices that came with reaching a bowl game helped and Kansas is looking to continue pushing its players to develop.

But while there is any number of things that could be Samuel’s main focus, as he enjoys his second year on coach Lance Leipold’s staff, one stands out. More so than who might emerge as a traditional No. 1 option, Samuel said he’s looking for what a player does with the football when they have it. He's highlighting yards after catch as the way for players to set themselves apart.

“We catch balls, I think we get ourselves in the right position, I think we’re starting to learn how to run the route,” Samuel said. “But now, are you going to give us something where we don’t — offense don’t have to stay on the field long? We throw the hitch and you take it 95 (yards), that’s what I’m looking for. So, that’s what I’m preaching.”

Yards after catch is one of the ways Leipold is looking for his program to close the gap on those ahead of it in the Big 12 Conference and elsewhere. That extra first down that keeps a drive alive could be the difference between a win and a loss. That extra effort could allow the Jayhawks to win more games in the third year of Leipold’s tenure in Lawrence.

How Samuel is teaching comes down to understanding coverages and angles. If a wide receiver knows where everyone is, he’ll know where to find the exit. Combine that with an aggressive mentality running with the football, and the ingredients are there for someone to make a play.

Every single player who led Kansas in yards after catch in a game last season, or tied for the lead in a game, is back with the Jayhawks during spring ball this year. That continuity matters as they look to contribute to an offense that played a pivotal role in the program’s resurgence. There’s a hunger within those players that Samuel said influences all areas of their games.

“I think it’s even more because we saw that there was so many times in games where we could have been better,” Samuel said. “And we make a point as a staff to point out the difference in the little things, in how many times we’ve had opportunities in those games that we lost that we could have done some really good things and maybe give ourselves a chance to win. So, the hunger for this group is to take the next step.”

Speaking holistically, Leipold said it’s too soon in the spring ball slate to discern if anyone has emerged among the wide receivers. He was quick to note he didn’t mean that negatively, explaining it’s just that so far it’s the same “cast of characters” who are leading the way. Maybe the landscape looks different in April.

Junior Lawrence Arnold already has confidence in what the future holds for himself, junior Quentin Skinner and junior Luke Grimm, the latter Arnold praised for being able to find the exit during a play. They were all in the top four at Kansas last season in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, along with senior tight end Mason Fairchild. Arnold thinks he, Grimm and Skinner are competitive and play alike, while also bringing different traits to the field.

“I feel like I’m more physical than a lot of the other receivers, so my blocking play is a big aspect in making the big catches, like contested catches,” said Arnold, who’s also looking for himself and his position group as a whole to improve their perimeter blocking. “And (Skinner) is just running past somebody, getting the big shots downfield, getting open, using his speed. And then Luke, in the slot, he’s just real crafty. So, he’s good with late hands, he’s snapping out of his routes fast, and he’s a good route-runner. So, we all contribute in major ways when it comes to our offensive play style.”

