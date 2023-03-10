Quinta Brunson, Tia Mowry and More Shimmer and Shine at Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards: Pics

Brunson, 33, popped in a pink Greta Constantine dress that featured balloon sleeves as Ralph, 66, looked radiant in an orange shirt dress that she belted at the waist. The Abbott Elementary costars have had a victorious 2023 awards season, racking up several trophies at this year’s biggest ceremonies. The sitcom, created by Brunson, scored the Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 26. The TV writer also took home the Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series award. Ralph, meanwhile, won Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the Critics’ Choice Awards on January 15.
Shahidi, 23, who is most known for her roles in Black-ish and Grown-ish , lit up the Thursday red carpet in head to toe yellow. Her outfit included a loose-fitting button-up shirt and baggy pants. She completed the look with a pair of bronze pumps.
Other standouts show standouts included Tia and Tamera Mowry . The Sister, Sister alums, 44, held hands on the red carpet as they posed for photographers. Tamera looked spring-ready in a floral frock and Tia couldn’t have been more timeless in a tweed blazer.
A pregnant Naturi Naughton brought the drama, showing off her growing baby bump in a purple sequin two-piece. The look included a long-sleeved crop top and a sexy wrap skirt. The Power alum, who announced her pregnancy in February, complemented the eye-catching outfit with a wet hair look and soft glam. On her feet, she rocked a pair of metallic sandal heels.
“It’s so important to be celebrated by our own, for our own, amongst our own,” Naughton told reporters on the carpet. “It’s just a wonderful occasion to be a Black woman. It feels so beautiful. I feel so sexy, I’ve got the baby bump out … I feel good.”
Storm Reid showed off her fierce fashion sense in a high-low leather dress. The chestnut-colored frock featured a plunging neckline and a deconstructed hem. The Euphoria star teamed the garb with sandal heels.
