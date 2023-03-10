Quinta Brunson, Tia Mowry and More Shimmer and Shine at Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards: Pics

They have arrived! The brightest and most brilliant stars in TV, film, music and more came together to celebrate the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on Thursday, March 9.

The Los Angeles soirée honored Quinta Brunson , Sheryl Lee Ralph , Yara Shahidi and more for their work in the industry and beyond.

Brunson, 33, popped in a pink Greta Constantine dress that featured balloon sleeves as Ralph, 66, looked radiant in an orange shirt dress that she belted at the waist. The Abbott Elementary costars have had a victorious 2023 awards season, racking up several trophies at this year’s biggest ceremonies. The sitcom, created by Brunson, scored the Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 26. The TV writer also took home the Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series award. Ralph, meanwhile, won Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the Critics’ Choice Awards on January 15.

Shahidi, 23, who is most known for her roles in Black-ish and Grown-ish , lit up the Thursday red carpet in head to toe yellow. Her outfit included a loose-fitting button-up shirt and baggy pants. She completed the look with a pair of bronze pumps.

Other standouts show standouts included Tia and Tamera Mowry . The Sister, Sister alums, 44, held hands on the red carpet as they posed for photographers. Tamera looked spring-ready in a floral frock and Tia couldn’t have been more timeless in a tweed blazer.

A pregnant Naturi Naughton brought the drama, showing off her growing baby bump in a purple sequin two-piece. The look included a long-sleeved crop top and a sexy wrap skirt. The Power alum, who announced her pregnancy in February, complemented the eye-catching outfit with a wet hair look and soft glam. On her feet, she rocked a pair of metallic sandal heels.

“It’s so important to be celebrated by our own, for our own, amongst our own,” Naughton told reporters on the carpet. “It’s just a wonderful occasion to be a Black woman. It feels so beautiful. I feel so sexy, I’ve got the baby bump out … I feel good.”

Storm Reid showed off her fierce fashion sense in a high-low leather dress. The chestnut-colored frock featured a plunging neckline and a deconstructed hem. The Euphoria star teamed the garb with sandal heels.

