Opelousas, LA
WJTV 12

Opelousas McDonalds employee accused of stealing $500 from register before walking off job

By Dionne Johnson,

3 days ago

OPELOUSAS, La. ( KLFY ) — A woman who police say walked away from her job at McDonald’s in Opelousas is accused of stealing approximately $509 from the register before she left.

According to Opelousas Police, the theft occurred when Talasha Alexander, 28 abruptly left her assigned post before the end of her scheduled shift without notifying a supervisor.

She was last seen walking along Creswell Lane, police said.

Once she abandoned her post, police said, management conducted an audit of her register and determined that it was short $509.00.

A warrant has been issued for Alexander on a charge of theft.

Her last known address is in Lafayette, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948- TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 Mobile App).

Police said all tipsters can remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1000.

