Warriors Make NBA History in a Bad Way

The Golden State Warriors have made history in a bad way

With their loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors became the first defending champion in NBA history with two 8-game losing streaks on the road. Golden State's road struggles this season have been well documented, but no other statistic illuminates them in this way. Looking to defend their title, the Warriors will have to do it despite being historically bad on the road for a defending champion.

At 7-26 away from Chase Center, the Warriors have the 2nd worst road record in all of basketball. This is hard to comprehend when seeing how dominant they have been at home, as road records this poor are usually reserved for teams that are simply just bad. 27-7 at home, the Warriors are clearly not a bad team, but they just cannot shake their road woes.

When asked about the team's road struggles after the Warriors lost to the Thunder, Steph Curry said, "I'm always confident, that's why we show up. But you'd like to have something to show for it at some point... But the confidence never wavers. It's just frustrating at times when you can't get it done and have something that says we know how to win on the road - this particular team."

Time is running out for the Warriors to fix their road struggles, and it may become a fatal flaw in the postseason.

Related Articles

Dillon Brooks Blasts Draymond Green and Warriors

NBA Legend Blasts JJ Redick For Controversial Steph Curry Take

Victor Wembanyama Cites Golden State Warriors as Inspiration