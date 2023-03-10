Open in App
Fort Collins, CO
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Coloradoan

Weeklong Drake Road closure in Fort Collins to start Saturday

By Miles Blumhardt, Fort Collins Coloradoan,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RAO0f_0lEdIap500

Starting Saturday, March 11, westbound Drake Road will be closed at Dunbar Avenue to just east of Constitution Avenue for approximately one week to allow the city to complete curb and gutter repair following a recent water main break.

Alternate routes are encouraged. Access to residences and businesses will remain open, the city of Fort Collins wrote in a news release.

The project conducted by the city's Utilities and Streets departments will improve aesthetics and drainage along Drake Road.

Typical working hours will be from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., but work may occur outside these times or on the weekends in order to expedite the project and reduce impacts. Closure time is subject to weather.

For more information, visit https://fcgov.com/fctrip/.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fort Collins, CO newsLocal Fort Collins, CO
Two Very Popular Fort Collins Restaurants Do Not Pass Inspection
Fort Collins, CO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Westbound Highway 34 closed in Greeley due to crash
Greeley, CO2 days ago
Next storm brings more snow to Colorado by Thursday
Denver, CO13 hours ago
18-year-old shot after alleged road rage incident
Denver, CO21 hours ago
Crews called to large barn fire near Hygiene
Hygiene, CO2 days ago
People found living in tunnel under highway flyover
Wheat Ridge, CO3 days ago
7 separate weekend shootings leave 1 dead, 11 wounded in Denver metro
Denver, CO1 day ago
Police discover extensive home created in Colorado overpass
Wheat Ridge, CO3 days ago
New Huge Colorado Area King Soopers Marketplace Coming Soon
Frederick, CO1 day ago
Skier from Boulder dead following collision with tree at Colorado resort
Boulder, CO3 days ago
Homeless camp with kitchen, shelves, closet rods found inside bridge over I-70
Wheat Ridge, CO3 days ago
How Much Would It Take To Live on Colorado’s Lake Loveland?
Estes Park, CO2 days ago
Skier paralyzed in crash at Colorado resort
Denver, CO13 hours ago
Dispute leads to shooting at Denver metro sports bar, one critically injured
Denver, CO1 day ago
Wyoming man charged in 2017 roadside murder in Weld County
Hereford, CO1 day ago
Scoop: New Ice Cream Shop Coming to Downtown Loveland With Free Ice Cream
Loveland, CO3 days ago
6 people were living in bridge tunnel at I-70 flyover
Denver, CO3 days ago
Wild crash, allegedly caused by I-70 pothole, caught on camera
Loveland, CO5 days ago
Woman shot, killed in Denver's Villa Park neighborhood
Denver, CO3 days ago
Colorado’s Infamous JonBenét Ramsey House Currently on the Market
Boulder, CO2 days ago
‘Broiling wet’ summer on the way for Colorado, Farmer’s Almanac says
Denver, CO4 days ago
1 man dead in Denver shooting
Denver, CO2 days ago
$50K reward for information on robbery of USPS letter carrier truck
Denver, CO11 hours ago
Rat-infested Denver pays $100,000 per month for exterminator
Denver, CO2 days ago
Another In-N-Out coming to Colorado
Loveland, CO3 days ago
Are people already waiting in line for Casa Bonita to reopen?
Denver, CO3 days ago
A woman in Colorado credits jury duty for saving her life three years ago, thanks those who helped
Denver, CO2 days ago
Local News in Colorado: A Man Was Sentenced Guilty After The Shooting Incident Two Years Ago
Denver, CO3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy