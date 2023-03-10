Open in App
World No. 1 Jon Rahm withdraws from the Players Championship before second round

By Adam Schupak,

3 days ago
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — World No. 1 Jon Rahm withdrew from the Players Championship before Friday's second round, citing stomach illness.

Rahm, 28, has been on an absolute tear this year, winning three times in his seven starts on the PGA Tour and rising to World No. 1 with a victory at the Genesis Invitational last month. Last week, the Spaniard had his worst result of the season finishing T-39 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando.

Rahm opened with a 1-under 71 on Thursday at TPC Stadium Course. He was scheduled to tee off along with No. 2-ranked Scottie Scheffler and No. 3 Rory Mcilroy at 10:56 a.m. Arizona time. It also marks the end of the Tour’s longest streak of making the 36-hole cut at 25, dating to the Fortinet Championship in September 2021.

The Arizona State product previously withdrew just once in his career when he was the 54-hole leader of the Memorial but was forced to pull out due to a potential COVID-19 situation.

