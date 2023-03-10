Fort Myers man, 46, found guilty in 2020 crash that killed 2, seriously injured 1

A Fort Myers man was found guilty in trial this week for a drunken driving crash in Naples that killed two women and seriously injured another more than two years ago.

Lukasz Ryszka, 46, was charged Oct. 26, 2020, with two counts of DUI manslaughter, one count of DUI serious injury and DUI property damage and was booked into the Collier County Jail in connection with the Oct. 24, 2020, crash.

The two Naples women, 25 and 26, were killed after the head-on collision between their vehicle and the man’s pickup. Ryszka was driving south in the northbound lanes of Livingston Road when the crash occurred shortly before midnight, according to the affidavit.

According to several witnesses who called 911, Ryszka was also running red lights, driving recklessly, for almost 10 miles. A portion of it was caught on video, according to the State Attorney's Office.

The van's driver died on scene. There were three passengers in the van.

One died at the hospital and two survived, with suffering serious injuries.

Collier County Fire Rescue had to cut the wreckage away to remove Ryszka from the pickup. He did a voluntary blood draw at the hospital at troopers' request.

An hour after the crash, his medical blood alcohol level was .222 up to .26 — about triple the legal limit. Troopers reported he also had slurred speech and noted he smelled like alcohol.

Ryszka was arrested early the next morning after being discharged from the hospital.

He faces sentencing May 12.

