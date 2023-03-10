RuPaul Shreds ‘Stunt Queen’ Politicians Pushing To Ban Drag Shows In Fiery Video

RuPaul has some choice words for conservative politicians taking aim at drag performers and members of the transgender community with legislative proposals.

On Wednesday, the “ RuPaul’s Drag Race ” creator and host deemed Republican lawmakers pushing for such measures “bullies” who are looking “for easy targets so they can give the impression of being effective” and therefore distract constituents from their incompetence.

“Hey, look over there! A classic distraction technique, distracting us away from the real issues that they were voted into office to focus on: jobs, healthcare, keeping our children safe from harm at their own school,” RuPaul said in the clip. “But we know that bullies are incompetent at solving real issues.”

The 12-time Emmy winner noted, “They think our love, our light, our laughter and our joy are signs of weakness. But they’re wrong because that is our strength.”

RuPaul ended his plea by urging his followers to channel their frustrations at the ballot box in lieu of social media.

“Drag queens are the Marines of the queer movement. Don’t get it twisted, and don’t be distracted,” he said. “Register to vote so we can get these stunt queens out of office and put some smart people with real solutions into government.”

Prior to Wednesday, RuPaul had been facing mounting pressure from fans to speak out after Tennessee became the first U.S. state to restrict drag performances in public earlier this month.

The law, signed by Republican Gov. Bill Lee, imposes criminal penalties on “a person who engages in an adult cabaret performance on public property,” where minors can view it. That same day, the state also banned all gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

At least 14 other states ― including Arkansas, Kentucky, North Dakota and Texas ― have introduced bills with similar language.

Broadway actor and playwright Eric Ulloa was among those who had publicly called on RuPaul to address the troubling and unprecedented rise in anti-LGBTQ legislation.

“I understand no one owes anyone anything,” Ulloa wrote on Instagram last week, “but if you’re gonna make money off the community and claim allyship, you need to at least come close to the front lines of this battle with your inherent corporate power.”