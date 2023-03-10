Starting Lineups, Pitchers for Braves, Rays March 10 Spring Training Game

The Atlanta Braves will play the Tampa Bay Rays Friday at 1:05 p.m. ET at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Here's a look at the Braves and Rays' starting lineups and starting pitchers for Friday's Grapefruit League game.

Ian Anderson will take the mound for the Braves, as he tries to turn the page from a down 2022 season in which he posted career lows in ERA (5.00), WHIP (1.51) and ERA+ (81). The Minnesota Twins tagged four runs off Anderson in his first start of the spring February 28, as Anderson gave up four hits, three walks and two home runs. Anderson improved upon his first start on Sunday, allowing no earned runs in 2.1 innings against the New York Yankees.

Jeffery Springs will start for the Rays, coming off his best Major League season yet. Springer posted a 9-5 record, 2.46 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 147 ERA+ across 135.1 innings pitched and 25 starts. Springs will be a key part of a deep pitching staff for the Rays that includes Shane McClanahan, Tyler Glasnow Zach Eflin and Drew Rasmussen, in 2023.

Here's a look at how the Braves will line up for Friday's game:

1) SS Vaughn Grissom

2) CF Michael Harris II

3) C Travis D'Arnaud

4) DH Sam Hilliard

5) LF Kevin Pillar

6) 2B Braden Shewmake

7) 3B Ehire Adrianza

8) 1B Joe Dunand

9) RF Magneuris Sierra

SP Ian Anderson

Here's a look at how the Rays will line up for Friday's game:

1) 1B Yandy Diaz

2) DH Brandon Lowe

3) RF Manuel Margot

4) SS Vidal Brujan

5) CF Jose Siri

6) 2B Charlie Culberson

7) 3B Osleivis Basabe

8) LF Ruben Cardenas

9) C Nick Dini

SP Jeffrey Springs

