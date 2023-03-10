Open in App
Glen Burnie, MD
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

COLD CASE: FBI Names Killer Of Pamela Conyers 52 Years After Her Murder

By Annie DeVoe,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wfI2n_0lEdG5xB00
Pamela Conyers, Forrest Clyde Williams III Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police

A break has been made in the murder of a Maryland teen that went cold over 50 years ago.

Through investigative genetic genealogy, police have identified Forrest Clude Williams III as the suspect believed to be behind the murder of 16-year-old Pamela Conyers in 1970, authorities announced during a press conference held on Friday, March 10 .

Williams died in Virginia in 2018 of natural causes, they said.

Investigators do not believe that Williams and Conyers knew each other before the murder.

For over fifty years, officials have sought justice for the teen victim, with all leads going cold until now.

Police say that Williams had a charge of assault a few years before his death, but did not provide additional information about the offese.

"When Pamela was murdered in 1970, investigative genetic genealogy did not exist. DNA analysis did not exist. The tools, both scientific and investigative have evolved", said Special Agent Tom Sobocincki. "Cases may grow cold, investigators may change, but this proves for law enforcement, victims are never forgotten."

The body of the Maryland teen was found on the morning of Oct. 20, 1970, near the east and west lanes of Maryland Route 177 after she had disappeared several days earlier following a homecoming rally bonfire at Glen Burnie High School. Her vehicle was found abandoned a short distance away.

Police later announced that Conyers' death had been ruled a homicide, with her cause of death ruled to be trauma to her upper body.

Although police have identified the suspect they believe is responsible, authorities are asking anyone with additional information about the murders to come forward and contact Anne Arundel County detectives immediately.

to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Maryland State newsLocal Maryland State
Man who escaped house arrest in Maryland wanted
Waldorf, MD7 hours ago
Prisoner Gets New Sentence After Attempting To Kill Fellow Inmate Over Juice Boxes In MD: Judge
Baltimore, MD1 hour ago
Person Robs Ulta, Pepper Sprays Store in Frederick: Authorities
Frederick, MD1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Harwood Father 'Pistol Whips' Son In Head After Assaulting Grandmother: Anne Arundel Police
Harwood, MD3 hours ago
Convicted DC Felon Gets 130 Years For Double Murder During Violent Gang Feud: Feds
Washington, DC6 hours ago
Silver Spring Man Convicted Of Killing Wife With Buddha Statue, Pillowcase
Silver Spring, MD8 hours ago
Baltimore Police Searching For Prisoner After He Escaped From Local Hospital
Baltimore, MD10 hours ago
Severn Teen Assaults, Shoots At Woman Attempting To Escape: Police
Glen Burnie, MD3 hours ago
Perry Hall Man Charged in Edgewood Murder; Additional Suspects Sought: Sheriff
Edgewood, MD3 hours ago
Police identify murder suspect in 52-year-old cold case
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Two Shot Within An Hour In Separate Northeast Baltimore Shootings
Baltimore, MD2 hours ago
Man Killed Nearly 15 Years After Being Left Paralyzed In Baltimore Shooting ID'd By Police
Baltimore, MD6 hours ago
Baltimore Toddler Died Of Fentanyl Poisoning, Police Say
Baltimore, MD6 hours ago
Daycare Owner Who Shot Husband Over Child Molestation Claims Speaks Out For The First Time
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
One Dead, One Unstable After Baltimore Shooting, Police Say
Baltimore, MD8 hours ago
Two Recovering After Shooting In West Baltimore: Police
Baltimore, MD8 hours ago
Police ID Second Woman Trapped, Killed In Dundalk Rowhome Fire
Dundalk, MD1 hour ago
Police Arrest Suspect In Connection With February Fatal Shooting In Prince George’s County
Capitol Heights, MD2 days ago
A break in 1970 murder case of 16-year-old Pamela Lynn Conyers
Glen Burnie, MD3 days ago
Father of Doctor Killed in Unsolved DC Carjacking Worries Killers Could Harm Others
Washington, DC2 days ago
Revengers Assemble: Shooter Seeking To Avenge Friend's Brother Murder In Baltimore Convicted
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
Man sentenced to life for attempted murder of fellow inmate over juice box
Jessup, MD3 days ago
Police ID Two Killed In Gambrills Crash With Tow Truck That Left Two Others Injured
Gambrills, MD1 hour ago
Shot Teen ID'd After Cardiac Arrest Turned Homicide In York: Authorities
York, PA3 days ago
Two Juvenile Suspects In Stolen Hyundai Taken Into Custody
Upper Marlboro, MD2 days ago
27-year-old Anne Arundel County man found guilty of raping teen
Brooklyn Park, MD3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy