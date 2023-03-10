COLD CASE: FBI Names Killer Of Pamela Conyers 52 Years After Her Murder

Pamela Conyers, Forrest Clyde Williams III Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police

A break has been made in the murder of a Maryland teen that went cold over 50 years ago.

Through investigative genetic genealogy, police have identified Forrest Clude Williams III as the suspect believed to be behind the murder of 16-year-old Pamela Conyers in 1970, authorities announced during a press conference held on Friday, March 10 .

Williams died in Virginia in 2018 of natural causes, they said.

Investigators do not believe that Williams and Conyers knew each other before the murder.

For over fifty years, officials have sought justice for the teen victim, with all leads going cold until now.

Police say that Williams had a charge of assault a few years before his death, but did not provide additional information about the offese.

"When Pamela was murdered in 1970, investigative genetic genealogy did not exist. DNA analysis did not exist. The tools, both scientific and investigative have evolved", said Special Agent Tom Sobocincki. "Cases may grow cold, investigators may change, but this proves for law enforcement, victims are never forgotten."

The body of the Maryland teen was found on the morning of Oct. 20, 1970, near the east and west lanes of Maryland Route 177 after she had disappeared several days earlier following a homecoming rally bonfire at Glen Burnie High School. Her vehicle was found abandoned a short distance away.

Police later announced that Conyers' death had been ruled a homicide, with her cause of death ruled to be trauma to her upper body.

Although police have identified the suspect they believe is responsible, authorities are asking anyone with additional information about the murders to come forward and contact Anne Arundel County detectives immediately.

