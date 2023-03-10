Open in App
Armas not on Gracia’s Leeds staff, still reportedly at Leeds

By Jason Anderson,

3 days ago

It’s already over for Chris Armas at Leeds…sort of.

Leeds manager Javi Gracia said that the former U.S. men’s national team midfielder, who hasn’t been seen on the bench since the Spaniard took over, is not on his first-team coaching staff.

“He’s not part of my staff. He’s not here,” Gracia told reporters ahead of his side’s Saturday home match against Brighton. “It’s something the club can maybe explain better.”

When Jesse Marsch was sacked on February 6 , Leeds said his assistant Rene Maric would also be leaving the club, but Armas stayed on alongside Michael Skubala and Paco Gallardo.

However, when Gracia named his assistants, Armas’ status was not addressed. Skubala was kept on, while Gracia added assistants Mikel Antia, Zigor Aranalde, and Juan Jose Solla. Gallardo is now the club’s Under-21 head coach.

The Athletic is reporting that Armas is still employed by Leeds, but what he’s actually doing at this point remains unclear.

Armas’ very short time with Leeds

Armas couldn’t have picked a worse time to sign on with Leeds. He was officially announced as a new assistant for Jesse Marsch on January 25. That was on a Wednesday, and on the weekend Leeds defeated Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup.

Leeds then lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest on February 5, and Marsch was dismissed the next day. Armas worked as part of Marsch’s staff for a total of 12 days before things fell into disarray.

Gracia’s clarification on Friday came just 44 days after the club announced that Armas was joining the staff. Since then, he’s been an assistant, one of three members of an interim co-coaching committee set-up, and his current status on the books but not actually given any duties.

The Americans Abroad Five: Leeds is in big trouble

Leeds' search for a Jesse Marsch replacement is off to a rough start

Jesse Marsch could never find the missing piece at Leeds

