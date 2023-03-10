Open in App
San Diego County, CA
See more from this location?
ABC 10 News KGTV

Locals hoping to raise funds to welcome refugees to San Diego County

By Ryan Hill,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YEZ2S_0lEdFbsr00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Three families in Rancho Peñasquitos are extending a helping hand to refugees, with the hope to do it through the U.S. State Department's new "Welcome Corps" program.

It's a program for everyday American to welcome refugees by securing housing, getting children enrolled in school and helping find the adults jobs in the community.

While ABC 10News was sharing the Rolling Hills Welcome Corps' story on Thursday evening, a woman at a local park wondered what we were covering. We told her about the group’s efforts and then approached them.

"It was amazing. Just a few minutes ago, she came over. She heard about it and wants to donate some beds, some bookcases. And she gave me her friend's cell phone number, she said she's going to donate some furniture, too. So this is fantastic. We partly furnished an apartment tonight,” said Dr. Jennifer Barkley of the Rolling Hills Welcome Corps.

The families will also provide personal items. Hoping to raise enough funds to for a family of six through a GoFundMe page and other avenues to the financial requirement by the State Department.

"We will support them for the first 90 days in the United States. A majority of the funds go for housing,” Barkley said.

"So, we have to hit 60 percent of $20,000 in order for us to kind of start that next stage with the State Department. So, we are crossing our fingers and we can't wait till we get to that point,” said Megan Gross of Rolling Hills Welcome Corps

The Assistant Secretary of State says since its January launch, it's already exceeding its goals.

"And I am thrilled to report that we have had tens of thousands of Americans signing up to take the training, something like 37,000 individuals have signed up to take the training,” Julieta Valls Noyes, Assistant Secretary of State for Population, Refugees, and Migration.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA newsLocal San Diego, CA
President Biden visits San Diego for meeting with British, Australian leaders
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Former students express shock, disbelief over teacher's arrest
National City, CA4 days ago
Padres News: Insider Believes Juan Soto’s Future With Friars Affected By Shohei Ohtani
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Aaron Rodgers finally gives long-awaited update on Packers-Jets trade talks
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
A comprehensive list of everyone who's been banned from attending the Oscars
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Larry Hughes recalls when a women let Michael Jordan hold her 12-month old baby with a lit cigar - 'She forced her kid into MJ’s hands'
Washington, DC1 day ago
Outraged Orlando Residents Demand Accountability from Governor DeSantis
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
Heeeeeeeeee”el” no, Cajon!
El Cajon, CA9 days ago
Another Sign of Inflation - San Diego Sits Atop The Concession Price List
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Here’s How Much You Have To Make To Live ‘Comfortably’ In San Diego
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Former Chula Vista man suspected in Anne Frank House incident
Chula Vista, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy