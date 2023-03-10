Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
Boston

Allston’s post office could come back under a proposal to reshape its former Harvard Ave. site

By Christopher Gavin,

3 days ago

The neighborhood's post office closed in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EIIkV_0lEdFa0800
A rendering of the proposed Allston Post complex on Harvard Avenue. BPDA

Allston could get its shuttered Harvard Avenue post office back, albeit in an entirely new building, if developers are able to see through plans for a 170-residential unit, multi-use complex at its former site.

Plans filed with the Boston Planning and Development Agency last week show Eden Properties is proposing a new retail branch of the U.S. Post Office at 25-39 Harvard Ave. as part of its larger, six-story project dubbed “Allston Post.” The vision touts the potential for a 144,000-square-foot apartment building and about 5,000 square feet of ground floor retail and restaurant space.

The USPS said in late 2019 it would temporarily suspend operating its post office at that same site due to needed structural repairs, but the location never reopened. Customers have since been redirected to the Brighton branch near Oak Square.

In filings, Eden Properties said it has since bought the property and is working with local elected officials, community members, and the USPS to possibly re-establish the Allston post office branch.

The USPS did not immediately return a request for comment on Friday. But, according to the plans from the developer, a formal process for reopening a branch is underway, as the agency completed the first step of soliciting community feedback in January.

The proposed project, if approved, would span four parcels, totaling 1.12 acres.

“The Project will transform over an acre of vacant and underutilized parcels currently containing surface parking lots and vacant, one-story, commercial and industrial buildings, which have historically been operated for auto-dependent uses, into a new, primarily residential building that will bring

new housing opportunities to help address the housing supply shortage facing the City of Boston, including affordable housing units,” the developer wrote in the plans filed with the BPDA.

Of the 170 units — which would range from studios up to three-bedroom apartments — approximately 25 would be designated affordable and “targeted to households with varying levels of incomes,” developers wrote. That number exceeds the amount required by the city for a project of this size.

The project, within walking distance to the MBTA Green Line and bus connections, would also include 58 parking spaces and enough bicycle storage to accommodate one bike per unit.

The BPDA is accepting public comments on the proposal through April 14. A virtual public meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on April 4.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
How developer and pizza magnate Sal Lupoli found his dream home, atop the harbor tunnels
Boston, MA8 hours ago
Boston area apartments with rent as low as $879 per month in housing lottery
Boston, MA1 day ago
What’s the oldest Irish pub in Boston?
Boston, MA6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Boston City Council passes rent control measure
Boston, MA2 days ago
With Prices Through the Roof, Where Can Renters Get Help to Keep One Over Their Heads?
Boston, MA3 days ago
Gone but not forgotten: Book explores lives of families who lost their homes to Quabbin Reservoir
Boston, MA1 day ago
Police: Cape man charged in car theft also tried to rob bank inside Boston Stop & Shop
Boston, MA8 hours ago
Visit some of Boston’s best women-owned restaurants in honor of Women’s History Month
Boston, MA1 day ago
‘That is evil’: Business owner living in Barbershop after losing home in Mattapan fire
Boston, MA1 day ago
Gov. Healey calls MBTA situation ‘unacceptable,’ gives update on transportation authority’s GM search
Springfield, MA3 days ago
JetBlue, other airlines waiving fees due to nor’easter
Boston, MA5 hours ago
Transit experts say MBTA problems impact quality of life, economy
Boston, MA3 days ago
Horvath & Tremblay complete $4.65 million sale of CVS pharmacy - exclusively represented the seller and procured the buyer
Lynn, MA3 days ago
An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market
Boston, MA3 days ago
More than 2,000 readers voted: Here’s what they think should happen with outdoor dining in the North End
Boston, MA3 days ago
Lasell University student allegedly stole $500,000 from employer to fund lavish lifestyle
Burlington, MA3 days ago
Tour the Irish Heritage Trail in Boston
Boston, MA3 days ago
MBTA Subway Lines Reduced to Crawl over new Safety Concerns
Quincy, MA3 days ago
Police seek owner who left dog behind at Shrewsbury shopping center
Shrewsbury, MA3 hours ago
Mayor Wu’s plan to restructure the BPDA passed its first vote. But there is still much to do.
Boston, MA4 days ago
Massachusetts woman, temp agency owner, arrested for allegedly hiding $3.2 Million in payroll
Randolph, MA2 days ago
New Bedford and Fall River ranked in Top Ten most dangerous cities in Massachusetts
New Bedford, MA2 days ago
Masshole smashes bus window after bus driver honks at him for blocking access to South Boston bus stop, police say
Boston, MA1 day ago
Massachusetts U.S. Postal Service employee sentenced to probation for stealing over $90,000 in packages
Fitchburg, MA2 days ago
A major win for rent control 🏠
Boston, MA4 days ago
Amazon grocery stores still not open in Massachusetts, company silent about future
Leominster, MA4 days ago
OPINION: “In my line of work New Bedford has the most disgusting, worst catch basins I’ve seen”
New Bedford, MA2 days ago
Here’s when rain is expected to change to snow in Massachusetts
Boston, MA9 hours ago
To All Grocery Shoppers in New England: It is Still Winter and…
Portsmouth, NH1 day ago
Travelers can get 20% off PLAY flights to Europe for a limited time
Boston, MA9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy