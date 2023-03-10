On the Agenda: Public hearing on renter protections, housing tax exemptions

Here’s a roundup of what local elected leaders will talk about during public meetings the week of March 13-17.

Eugene City Council

To watch: Meetings stream online at bit.ly/Eugene-meetings and broadcast on Comcast channel 21.

To listen: Dial 1-971-247-1195 or 877-853-5257 and use the meeting ID and passcode.

To attend: Council meetings are held in the Mary Spilde Center at 101 W 10th Ave. There's a chance for attendance during the meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday

To comment: When there's a public forum or public hearing, there will be an option to join the meeting for those not attending in person. People who call in also can comment. There are instructions given for speaking during the meeting.

PUBLIC HEARING AND URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY MEETING

When: 5:30 p.m. Monday

What: Councilors will report on committee actions and items of interest before considering a consent calendar with minutes and the tentative working agenda.

They will then hold a public hearing on a second phase of renter protections, which includes deposit limits and displacement prevention.

The council also will hold a public forum to hear general public feedback before holding a public hearing on the capital improvement plan through 2029 and voting on budget committee terms.

Councilors also will meet as the Urban Renewal Agency to vote on transferring ownership of the Farmers Market Pavilion and Plaza from the agency to the city.

Link: eugene-or-gov.zoom.us/j/88394594355

Meeting ID, passcode: 883 9459 4355; council9

WORK SESSION

When: Noon Wednesday

What: Councilors will discuss the possible expansion of wastewater infrastructure to serve Goshen and the Short Mountain Landfill.

They'll also discuss another topic that was unannounced as of Friday morning.

Link:eugene-or-gov.zoom.us/j/86945973721

Meeting ID, passcode: 869 4597 3721; council9

Springfield City Council

To watch: The city's system requires registration to watch and to participate in meetings. Use the links for meetings to register and get information to attend.

To listen: Dial 1-971-247-1195 or 877-853-5257 and use the meeting ID.

To attend: Meetings are held in Council Chambers and the Jesse Maine Room at city hall, located at 225 Fifth St.

To comment: There will be instructions during the meeting for speaking during public comment or public hearings.

WORK SESSION

When: 5:30 p.m. Monday

What: Councilors will discuss the possibility of property tax exemptions for multi-family housing built within certain areas of the city to help increase housing supply.

They also will discuss how to address a funding gap for reconstruction of Mill Street.

The council then will interview applications for six different committees and commissions.

REGULAR MEETING

When: 8:15 p.m. Monday

What: Councilors will hold a public hearing and vote on a supplemental budget related to finance operations and Public Employees Retirement System reserves.

​​​​​​​Lane County Board of Commissioners

To watch: County meetings stream at bit.ly/LaneCounty-meetings.

To attend: Board of Commissioner meetings begin at 9:00 a.m. in Harris Hall, located at 125 E 8th Ave., unless otherwise noted. Doors to Harris Hall open at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.

To comment: When there's a chance to comment, people must register for the meeting to do so virtually. After registering, people will get information for how to attend.

Those who go to the meeting in person should sign up on the sign-in sheet located by the entry door.

There will be instructions during the meeting for speaking during public hearings and making public comment.

People also can email diana.jones@lanecountyor.gov with public comment by noon Monday. The subject line should include "PUBLIC COMMENT FOR MEETING DATE 03/14/2023."

MORNING SESSION

When: 9 a.m. Tuesday

What: Commissioners will listen and respond to public comment before considering a consent calendar that includes contracts and compensation adjustments for the district attorney's office for recruitment and retention.

They also will get an update on community justice and rehabilitation services, vote whether to establish a medical apprentice position and discuss county counsel goals.

Register:us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lUz0mZKhTvG9XBWizI7FVA

AFTERNOON SESSION

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday

What: Staff will present a report from the fatal crash investigation team.

Commissioners then will get an update on recovery efforts related to the Holiday Farm Fire and a quarterly update on the affordable housing action plan.

The board also will get a report back on redistricting efforts.

MORNING SESSION

When: 9 a.m. Wednesday

What: Staff will give an overview of operations and process improvements within the land management division.

Contact city government watchdog Megan Banta at mbanta@registerguard.com Follow her on Twitter @MeganBanta_1.