On the Agenda: Public hearing on renter protections, housing tax exemptions

To listen: Dial 1-971-247-1195 or 877-853-5257 and use the meeting ID and passcode.
To attend: Council meetings are held in the Mary Spilde Center at 101 W 10th Ave. There's a chance for attendance during the meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday
To comment: When there's a public forum or public hearing, there will be an option to join the meeting for those not attending in person. People who call in also can comment. There are instructions given for speaking during the meeting.
PUBLIC HEARING AND URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY MEETING
When: 5:30 p.m. Monday
What: Councilors will report on committee actions and items of interest before considering a consent calendar with minutes and the tentative working agenda.
They will then hold a public hearing on a second phase of renter protections, which includes deposit limits and displacement prevention.
The council also will hold a public forum to hear general public feedback before holding a public hearing on the capital improvement plan through 2029 and voting on budget committee terms.
Councilors also will meet as the Urban Renewal Agency to vote on transferring ownership of the Farmers Market Pavilion and Plaza from the agency to the city.
To attend: Board of Commissioner meetings begin at 9:00 a.m. in Harris Hall, located at 125 E 8th Ave., unless otherwise noted. Doors to Harris Hall open at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.
To comment: When there's a chance to comment, people must register for the meeting to do so virtually. After registering, people will get information for how to attend.
Those who go to the meeting in person should sign up on the sign-in sheet located by the entry door.
There will be instructions during the meeting for speaking during public hearings and making public comment.
People also can email diana.jones@lanecountyor.gov with public comment by noon Monday. The subject line should include "PUBLIC COMMENT FOR MEETING DATE 03/14/2023."
MORNING SESSION
When: 9 a.m. Tuesday
What: Commissioners will listen and respond to public comment before considering a consent calendar that includes contracts and compensation adjustments for the district attorney's office for recruitment and retention.
They also will get an update on community justice and rehabilitation services, vote whether to establish a medical apprentice position and discuss county counsel goals.
