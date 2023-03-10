Open in App
Page Six

Austen Kroll said dating Taylor Ann Green would go against ‘bro code’ pre-hookup

By Riley Cardoza,

3 days ago

Austen Kroll was singing a different tune prior to his hookup with Taylor Ann Green .

The longtime “Southern Charm” cast member said in a newly resurfaced October 2022 interview that dating his co-star would go against “bro code.”

Kroll, 55, explained to Us Weekly at the time that since Green, 28, used to date his pal Shep Rose , a hookup would “really … cross a lot of lines” and “affect … a bunch of friendships.”

However, he noted, “I love Taylor to pieces, and I cherish her friendship, and we’ve gotten very close.”

Austen Kroll once said hooking up with Taylor Ann Green would go against “bro code.”
tayloranngreen/Instagram

As for what cemented their bond, Kroll revealed that his and Green’s exes — his being Olivia Flowers — were their “favorite topic” to talk about.

“She’ll talk to me about Shep, and I’ll talk to her about Olivia,” he told the magazine.

Kroll’s comments from last year made headlines after Page Six exclusively reported Wednesday that he hooked up with Green “at the start” of the Bravo reality show’s new season.

“Taylor has almost gone through the whole cast, minus Craig [Conover],” a source shared with us.

In 2022, Kroll said dating his “Southern Charm” co-star would “cross … a lot of lines.”
krollthewarriorking/Instagram
He gushed about Green at the time, calling her a “close” friend.
tayloranngreen/Instagram

The insider claimed the duo tried “to say they only made out” while filming Season 9, but “it gets revealed to be more than that.”

As for how the pair’s exes handled the bombshell, the source said Rose, 43, was “fine” with it and even “defend[ed]” Green.

Flowers, for her part, has “had bigger issues to deal with,” the insider continued, referencing the death of the reality star’s brother, Conner Flowers, at age 32 in February.

Green previously dated Kroll’s friend Shep Rose.
tayloranngreen/Instagram
Kroll, for his part, last dated Green’s friend Olivia Flowers.
wendymunder/Instagram

When it came to the rest of the cast members’ reactions, the source said, “The girls don’t f–k with [Green] because they know she’s crazy and will do anything to climb the ladder.”

Neither Kroll nor Flowers have addressed their romance.

Bravo, meanwhile, had no comment.

