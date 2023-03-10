Jonas Brothers Say ‘The Album’ Will Be Inspired By ’70s Influences’

Jonas Brothers opened up about the sound of their upcoming album, The Album , in a new interview on Wednesday (March 8).

“We’re taking the roots of what our sound is, but also going back to our roots and pulling from those ‘70s influences we grew up listening to,” Nick Jonas teased at Spotify’s Stream On event to E! News .

Joe Jonas jumped in to add: “A lot of things happened obviously in the last couple of years, so we never got the time to just connect, stay in one room and work on new music. To be able to do that and have that outcome that we had, we are so thrilled.”

Among the references the siblings point to on The Album include sounds from the 1970s like the Bee Gees, Boston and Stevie Wonder.

Kevin Jonas also teased the Brothers’ plans to hit the road later this year to promote the studio set. “We haven’t announced the tour, but it will be coming very soon,” he said. “We are going to be doing a bunch of shows leading up to the album release as well. A lot of exciting things this year and the years to come.”

Prior to The Album ‘s May 12 release, Joe, Kevin and Nick will also be taking over the Marquis Theater in New York City for a five-night residency on Broadway. Each night starting next Tuesday (March 14), they’ll highlight one of of their past albums — from 2007’s Jonas Brothers to 2019’s Happiness Begins — before performing their new album live for the first time. This week, they also announced a one-night-only show at London’s Royal Albert Hall set for April 14.

