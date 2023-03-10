Open in App
Miami Herald

Is it COVID or just seasonal allergies? How to tell the difference as spring nears

By Simone Jasper,

3 days ago

Spring is approaching — and that means seasonal allergies may leave you feeling miserable.

Around this time of year, plants release pollen , triggering symptoms that leave some people with the sniffles.

But with COVID-19 still spreading, how can you tell whether allergies are really causing your symptoms? Here are some tips for spotting the difference between coronavirus and allergy symptoms .

What are common signs?

If you experience itchy, red or watery eyes, that could be a sign of seasonal allergies . Another possible symptom is sneezing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meanwhile, people with COVID-19 have reported experiencing the following symptoms, though the CDC says others are possible:

  • Fever or chills
  • Fatigue
  • Body aches
  • Headache
  • Loss of smell or taste
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

“You just don’t get fevers from allergies like you do with the flu, COVID-19, or the common cold,” Dr. Aaron Kobernick, an allergist and assistant professor, said March 2 in a University of Utah Health blog post.

Still, some coronavirus and seasonal allergy symptoms are similar, according to the National Library of Medicine and a list the CDC shared with McClatchy News in a March 9 email. One overlapping sign is trouble breathing, though for those with allergies, that symptom appears when pollen triggers asthma attacks.

Other similar signs include:

  • Itchy or sore throat
  • Cough
  • Runny nose or congestion

Health officials have urged people to seek testing as soon as possible if they develop COVID-19 symptoms . People also are encouraged to get tested before gatherings and at least five days after spending time with a person who tested positive.

“Take everyday preventive actions like avoiding people who are sick, staying home when you are sick, covering your coughs and sneezes, and washing your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water,” a CDC spokesperson told McClatchy News in an email. “You should always see a doctor or other healthcare provider if you think you need treatment.”

