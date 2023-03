People

Pauly Shore Wishes Luck to Encino Man Costars Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan for Oscars: 'What a Comeback' By Tommy McArdle, 3 days ago

By Tommy McArdle, 3 days ago

"It's almost like they were in Encino Man, they dethawed them, and they're coming back to life," Pauly Shore joked of Brendan Fraser and Ke ...