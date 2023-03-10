Police looking for man involved in car dealership break-in

HUBBARD Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Hubbard Township Police are looking for someone who broke into a car dealership last weekend.

Police released these pictures of a man on their Facebook page. who they say is a person of Interest in the case.









Someone broke into the Greenwood Hubbard Chevrolet dealership on North Main Street.

If you know who this man is or have any other information on what happened, you are asked to call Hubbard Township Police.

