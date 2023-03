knopnews2.com

Suspects face murder, robbery charges in Fonner Park shooting death of Lincoln man By KSNB Local4, 3 days ago

By KSNB Local4, 3 days ago

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two suspects face felony charges in connection with the Thursday murder of 62-year-old Todd Scherer of Lincoln at Fonner Park. ...