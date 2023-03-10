Open in App
South Carolina State
Scorebook Live

South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association Girls All-State Team

By Mike Duprez,

3 days ago

The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association has released its 2022-23 All-State teams. Here’s who made it.

5-A

Alaina Nettles of Cane Bay was named Player of the Year. The 5-foot-7 senior guard averaged 20.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 5.2 steals.

The rest of the All-State team was composed of Anaya Muhammad (Woodmont), Dasia Ferguson (Dorman), Chase Thomas (Blythewood), Hillary Offing (Dutch Fork), Rickell Brown (Sumter), Jadein Haynes (Stall), Trinity Jones (Mauldin), Lindsay Garner (Lexington), Te’Ericka Dowling (Byrnes), Camille Kerridge (Nation Ford), Molly Daugherty (Summerville), Yasmine Cook (Stratford), Emerie Davis (Carolina Forest), De’Ashaj Crawford (Rock Hill) and JaiDah Liebert (Spring Valley).

4-A

Quinasia Abercrombie of Wade Hampton was named Player of the Year. Abercrombie is a junior guard.

The rest of the All-State team consisted of Ava Owens (Pickens), Victoria Star Morris (South Pointe), Norriyah Bradley (Aiken), Jessica Woods (Westwood), Jazzy Frierson (Hartsville), Tacoya Heyward (Bluffton), Ahri Scott (Westside), Makailah Davis (Catawba Ridge), Terriana Gray (A.C. Flora), Celena Grant (North Augusta), Trinity Delaney (A.C. Flora), Darby Grigg (Northwestern), Jazmyne Lyde (South Florence), Andrea Duncan (James Island) and Korletta Daniels (Westwood).

3-A

Joyce Edwards of Camden was named Player of the Year. The 6-foot-3 senior averaged 28.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.6 blocked shots while leading the Bulldogs to the 3-A state championship.

The rest of the All-State team was composed of Raina McGowens (Wren), Riley Stack (Wren), Courtney Baldwin (Crescent), Kamari Thompson (Southside), Zikira Henderson (Blue Ridge), Jensyn Turner (Woodruff), Tyra Floyd (Lower Richland), Janiya Richburg (Loris), Kennedy Rivers (Philip Simmons), Lauren Wearbon (Southside), Anyah Henderson (Blue Ridge), Tashiana Farmer (Crestwood), Kami Roach (Walhalla), Treasure Davis (Dillon) and Zhaire Mack (Phillip Simmons).

2-A

MiLaysia Fulwiley of WJ Keenan was named Player of the Year. The 5-foot-7 senior, who has signed with South Carolina, had a spectacular season. She averaged 24.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocked shots.

The rest of the All-State team consisted of Annabella Foster (Blacksburg), Jessica Means (Saluda), Aaliyah Lawrence (Silver Bluff), Raleigh Rivers (Chesterfield), Ny’Keyah Mitchell (Wade Hampton), Amiyah Ferguson (Timberland), Kemyra Dennis (Lee Central), Janiyah Squire (Ninety-Six), Katlyn Chinn (Strom Thurmond), Jordyn Adams (Fairfield Central), Camyria Goodwin (Woodland), Izzy Woods (Bishop England), Jaeda Davis (Marion), Kaylee Cortez (Landrum) and Takiyah McGee (Kingstree).

1-A

Ka’Derrah Beason of High Point Academy and Kaelin Davis of Military Magnet were chosen as co-Players of the Year. Beason, a 5-foot-9 senior, averaged 22.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists. Davis, a 5-foot-6 senior, averaged 13.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 5.0 steals for the state champion Eagles.

The rest of the All-State team was composed of Anastasia Gilliam (Calhoun Falls), Diana Williams (McBee), Jaleya Ford (Lake View), Dy’Neka Roberts (Denmark-Olar), Jerchel Geathers (Carvers Bay), Jalasia Polite (Estill), Olivia Martin (High Point Academy), Autumn Thomas (Calhoun Falls), Jessica Palmer (Calhoun County), Teonna Draughn (Hemingway), Gwendasia Page (Lake View), Trinity Mickell (Allendale-Fairfax), Tranice Smalls (Cross) and Dream Watson (Military Magnet).

Comments / 0
