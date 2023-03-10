Open in App
Stanislaus County, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Modesto Bee

Storm roundup: Rivers stay within banks as main part of system moves through Stanislaus

By John Holland,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qUGEi_0lEdAwHV00

Rivers kept below flood stage Friday morning as the latest major storm rolled through Stanislaus County.

Residents should watch for fallen trees, backed-up street drains and other impacts as the windy system moves through.

The Modesto Irrigation District recorded 0.66 inches of rain downtown between 2 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday. The National Weather Service forecast up to 0.5 more by Friday evening, possibly including intense thunderstorms in some spots.

Up to 2 inches total is expected through the weekend, and about the same on Monday and Tuesday. The storm also will bring more heavy snow to the area’s Sierra Nevada watershed, along with rain that melts part of the pack.

An evacuation warning went out Thursday to two trailer parks along the Tuolumne River at Ninth Street. It could be upgraded to an order if the threat rises.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a6UyI_0lEdAwHV00

The river was about 5 feet below its flood stage of 55 feet above sea level Friday morning, the California Department of Water Resources said. It is projected to recede to 48.7 feet in the evening and reach 53.6 feet Sunday.

Don Pedro Reservoir has kept the river from causing widespread flooding. The Turlock Irrigation District is making releases aimed at preparing for snowmelt from above while not causing damage downstream.

The county OES on Wednesday issued an evacuation order and an evacuation warning for the Newman area along a stretch of the San Joaquin River between Crows Landing Road and Hills Ferry Road.

According to a StanEmergency Facebook post, residents on the east side have been told to safely evacuate the area. Residents on the west side of the same stretch of river are under an evacuation warning and should be prepared to leave if it becomes necessary, county OES said.

As of 9 a.m. Friday. the San Joaquin was about 6 feet below flood stage near Newman. It is projected to rise about 2 feet by Sunday.

The Stanislaus River does not pose a flood threat because New Melones Reservoir has plenty of unused capacity.

The county Office of Emergency Services shared a warning Thursday evening from the Weather Service that thunderstorms will be possible through Friday evening.

“Heavy rains and strong winds will continue through the night and there is a potential for funnel clouds. Small accumulating hail will be the main threat with these storms,” it said in a Facebook post. Other impacts may include lightning, gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FmOU6_0lEdAwHV00

In a video that was part of another StanEmergency post Thursday evening, Sheriff Jeff Dirkse said we are back where we were about two months ago, in a state of emergency, with two differences:

“Our reservoirs are very full. They’re not completely full, they do have some capacity, and TID and MID are managing their flows, coming out of Don Pedro specifically. ...

“The second main change from two months ago: This is a warmer storm and the snow levels are going to be in the 7,000 to 7,500 foot range. ... The impact is when this rain hits that snow, a lot of that will melt and fill our reservoirs even faster. We are generally told that any snow below 5,000 feet — and that’s still quite a bit — is gonna be gone by the end of this storm. All of that water will be in our reservoirs.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Stanislaus County, CA newsLocal Stanislaus County, CA
Flood threat eases some, but next storm will send more runoff to Stanislaus County
Modesto, CA4 hours ago
Is snowpack still near record for Modesto watershed? Numbers to know as storms pause
Modesto, CA6 hours ago
Did tornado hit Tuolumne County? Weather Service, Stanislaus Emergency Services post twister talk
Sonora, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cleanup begins after severe storm causes flooding, wind damage in Tuolumne County
Jamestown, CA20 hours ago
Wild weather ride: Next storm to hit Modesto area is expected to be warmer, wetter, windier
Modesto, CA1 day ago
Tornado, flooding and thunderstorms: Tuolumne County pummeled by Saturday weather
Sonora, CA1 day ago
Update: Flooding And Storm Impacts Around Mother Lode
Sonora, CA1 day ago
Evacuation warning issued for rural Patterson
Patterson, CA1 day ago
Surging Bear Creek causing flood concerns in Merced neighborhoods
Merced, CA2 days ago
Latest storm system already closes a dozen Modesto parks, trails. Which ones are affected?
Modesto, CA3 days ago
"Didn't know if I was going to make it out": Tuolumne County woman gives terrifying account of tornado
Jamestown, CA18 hours ago
New evacuation warning issued: areas of Patterson, Grayson near San Joaquin River
Patterson, CA1 day ago
Some Modesto residents staying put despite evacuation order prompted by rising Tuolumne River levels
Modesto, CA2 days ago
Crews battle fire at mobile home park in Jamestown, warn of nearby creek that could breach
Jamestown, CA1 day ago
Highway 1 between Salinas Road and Highway 129 closed in both directions due to ongoing flooding
Watsonville, CA1 day ago
Solar parking shades will spare students some heat, save Modesto district some dollars
Modesto, CA10 hours ago
Hillside Concerns On Stockton Street In Sonora
Sonora, CA10 hours ago
How much rain is still expected in Modesto this weekend? When will the Valley storms stop?
Modesto, CA3 days ago
These California rivers may reach above flood level during the upcoming winter storm
Modesto, CA4 days ago
Evacuation order in effect as San Joaquin River flooding expected to strike same areas hit during January storm
Newman, CA4 days ago
Dollar General roof collapses in Amador County, building a ‘total loss’
Pioneer, CA3 days ago
County evacuates RV Park because of flooding
San Juan Bautista, CA2 days ago
Modesto dog park closed after toxic substance found
Modesto, CA33 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy