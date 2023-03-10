Khmori House, rising St. John Bosco linebacker, planning Oklahoma, Oregon State, Tennessee, Washington visits

For two years St. John Bosco (California) linebacker Khmori House waited to get his opportunity to become a regular contributor for a loaded varsity program.

As a junior, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound defensive stalwart helped lead his team to a national championship.

And his film speaks for itself.

This week, House earned new scholarship offers from Oklahoma, Oregon State and Washington, adding to a list that already included Colorado, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington State and others.

House is also beginning to set up visits.

Of his newer interests, the Huskies will get the first visit on April 6 - even though that relationship is only beginning.

"I really like Washington, and the offer was unexpected," he said.

House hopes to learn more about the program through that trip.

Staying in the Pac-12 Conference, the St. John Bosco star also recently picked up an offer from Oregon State.

The Beavers' defense asks a lot of its linebackers, a group that often leads the conference in tackles.

House is fully aware of that responsibility and is intrigued by Oregon State.

He hopes to visit Corvallis soon, but has not locked in a date just yet.

"I know what Oregon State does on the defensive side of the ball, and I think they do everything right," he said, "I am looking forward to the visit."

House has scheduled an April 13 visit to Knoxville to check out Tennessee, a program that has been red-hot on the field and on the recruiting trail.

"I really like Tennessee," he said. "I love the potential they have in the next couple of years.. I haven’t been (before), but I’m really excited to see the legendary place they have. I’m looking forward to meeting coach (Josh) Heupel in person for the first time and seeing the stadium and getting to watch the spring game."

Another major program House intends to visit is Oklahoma, which extended an offer this week, which proved to be a big one.

"It meant a lot," he said. "They’ve been talking to me ever since the season ended and I’ve been waiting on this offer."

House said he is still working with the staff to schedule a visit, but is sure he will make the trip to Norman.

Clearly, the St. John Bosco linebacker's options are multiplying.

He'll get a better grasp of what each school has to offer with his series of spring trips.