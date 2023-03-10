Open in App
Colorado State
See more from this location?
Scorebook Live

Khmori House, rising St. John Bosco linebacker, planning Oklahoma, Oregon State, Tennessee, Washington visits

By Andrew Nemec,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=088nKe_0lEdAskb00

For two years St. John Bosco (California) linebacker Khmori House waited to get his opportunity to become a regular contributor for a loaded varsity program.

As a junior, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound defensive stalwart helped lead his team to a national championship.

And his film speaks for itself.

This week, House earned new scholarship offers from Oklahoma, Oregon State and Washington, adding to a list that already included Colorado, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington State and others.

House is also beginning to set up visits.

Of his newer interests, the Huskies will get the first visit on April 6 - even though that relationship is only beginning.

"I really like Washington, and the offer was unexpected," he said.

House hopes to learn more about the program through that trip.

Staying in the Pac-12 Conference, the St. John Bosco star also recently picked up an offer from Oregon State.

The Beavers' defense asks a lot of its linebackers, a group that often leads the conference in tackles.

House is fully aware of that responsibility and is intrigued by Oregon State.

He hopes to visit Corvallis soon, but has not locked in a date just yet.

"I know what Oregon State does on the defensive side of the ball, and I think they do everything right," he said, "I am looking forward to the visit."

House has scheduled an April 13 visit to Knoxville to check out Tennessee, a program that has been red-hot on the field and on the recruiting trail.

"I really like Tennessee," he said. "I love the potential they have in the next couple of years.. I haven’t been (before), but I’m really excited to see the legendary place they have. I’m looking forward to meeting coach (Josh) Heupel in person for the first time and seeing the stadium and getting to watch the spring game."

Another major program House intends to visit is Oklahoma, which extended an offer this week, which proved to be a big one.

"It meant a lot," he said. "They’ve been talking to me ever since the season ended and I’ve been waiting on this offer."

House said he is still working with the staff to schedule a visit, but is sure he will make the trip to Norman.

Clearly, the St. John Bosco linebacker's options are multiplying.

He'll get a better grasp of what each school has to offer with his series of spring trips.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Utah AD has strong response to Big 12 report
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Transfer Tales: How an Extra 48 Hours Led Walter Rouse to Oklahoma
Norman, OK2 days ago
Pac-12 in NCAA Tournament: Arizona State Is In; UCLA Barely Misses No. 1 Seed
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
Parents of slain Alabama woman: Brandon Miller still playing is ‘unimaginable’
Tuscaloosa, AL17 days ago
Opponents now, teammates soon: South Medford’s Donovyn Hunter, Barlow’s Kennedie Shuler square off at 6A tournament before joining forces at OSU
Gresham, OR2 days ago
Look: College Baseball Game Ends After Horrific Strike Call
Itta Bena, MS2 days ago
Multiple SEC Schools Reportedly Not Happy With Coaching Hire
Austin, TX8 hours ago
Bill Walton Under Fire for Derogatory and ‘Inexcusable’ Commentary During Pac-12 Tournament
Tempe, AZ2 days ago
California Reservoir Levels Before and After Rain Seen From Space
Oroville, CA28 days ago
Pac-12 Final takeaways: Arizona edges UCLA late to claim title
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Where did the Sooners land in The Athletic's 'recruiting potential' rankings?
Norman, OK1 day ago
Knockout! Watch Dana White’s Power Slap Finale complete video highlights
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Tre Johnson, Lake Highlands take down Wesley Yates, Beaumont United in Class 6A Texas (UIL) boys basketball state championship
Highlands, TX1 day ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy