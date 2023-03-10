10 ideas for Spring Break 2023 getaways within a short drive of Fort Worth

Fort Worth schools go on spring break next week, March 13-17.
Many families will be taking trips near and far during their vacation, though with passport application backlogs delaying international travel, some are likely sticking closer to home.
Luckily for Fort Worth families, there are plenty of places to visit within a short drive of the Metroplex (where you can also enjoy this year’s lush wildflowers season ). Plus, we get an extra hour of evening daylight starting Sunday.
Here are 10 options for fun for the whole family within two hours of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
For more on these and other day-trip ideas, check out our Star-Telegram guide for road-trip destinations .
GRAPEVINE
- Distance from Fort Worth: Less than 30 minutes, public transportation available.
- Attractions: Amusements galore for kids, global dining, wineries, farmers market
- Need to know: Downtown is quaint with shops, restaurants and wine tastings.
CEDAR RIDGE PRESERVE
- Distance from Fort Worth: 45 minutes
- Location: 7171 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas
- Attractions: Hiking trails, fishing, swimming
- Need to know: Hours are Tuesday-Sunday, 6:30 a.m. until dusk. More info here
DINOSAUR VALLEY STATE PARK
- Distance from Fort Worth: 1 hour
- Attractions: Fossilized dinosaur tracks , live animals, swimming, trails, fishing
- Need to know: Park hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; wildlife center is open 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
GRANBURY
- Distance from Fort Worth: 1 hour
- Location: East Pearl Street, Granbury
- Attractions: Shopping, dining, beach, bed and breakfast spots. More here
DR PEPPER MUSEUM
- Distance from Fort Worth: 90 minutes
- Location: 300 S. 5th St., Waco
- Attractions: Tours, games, Dr Pepper soda fountain
- Need to know: Hours are Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sundays, noon-5:30 p.m.
STEPHENVILLE HISTORICAL HOUSE MUSEUM
- Distance from Fort Worth: 90 minutes
- Location: 525 E. Washington St., Stephenville
- Attractions: Historical buildings , self-guided tours
- Need to know: Hours are Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m-5 p.m.; Sundays, 1-5 p.m.
LLAMALAND TENT CAMPING
- Distance from Fort Worth: 90 minutes
- Location: 9059 Co Road 2403, Tool
- Hours: Daily 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m
- Need to know: Visitors can pitch a tent or park an RV and enjoy nature and llamas, book your visit before driving out.
BLUE HILLS RANCH
- Distance from Fort Worth: 2 hours
- Location: 2032 Blue Cut Road N., McGregor
- Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Need to know: Animal encounters , dining with giraffes, cabins, RV resort
MOTHER NEFF STATE PARK
- Distance from Fort Worth: 2 hours
- Location: 1921 State Park Road 14, Moody
- Hours: Daily, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Need to know: Trails for beginner and skilled hikers, entrance fee is $2 for visitors over 12.
PALESTINE, TEXAS
