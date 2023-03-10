Open in App
10 ideas for Spring Break 2023 getaways within a short drive of Fort Worth

By Megan Cardona,

3 days ago

Fort Worth schools go on spring break next week, March 13-17.

Many families will be taking trips near and far during their vacation, though with passport application backlogs delaying international travel, some are likely sticking closer to home.

Luckily for Fort Worth families, there are plenty of places to visit within a short drive of the Metroplex (where you can also enjoy this year’s lush wildflowers season ). Plus, we get an extra hour of evening daylight starting Sunday.

Here are 10 options for fun for the whole family within two hours of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

For more on these and other day-trip ideas, check out our Star-Telegram guide for road-trip destinations .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cwJ0y_0lEdAnaC00
Piranha look out at visitors from an eight-foot-long walk through a 360-degree ocean tunnel at Sea Life Aquarium Grapevine’s new Rainforest Adventure exhibit. Joyce Marshall / Star-Telegram

GRAPEVINE

  • Distance from Fort Worth: Less than 30 minutes, public transportation available.
  • Attractions: Amusements galore for kids, global dining, wineries, farmers market
  • Need to know: Downtown is quaint with shops, restaurants and wine tastings.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jOgV3_0lEdAnaC00
The butterfly gardens at Cedar Ridge Preserve. Yffy Yossifor/yyossifor@star-telegram.com

CEDAR RIDGE PRESERVE

  • Distance from Fort Worth: 45 minutes
  • Location: 7171 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas
  • Attractions: Hiking trails, fishing, swimming
  • Need to know: Hours are Tuesday-Sunday, 6:30 a.m. until dusk. More info here
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ey7Lr_0lEdAnaC00
Top left: Josh Winters of D’Vine Wine Granbury pulls out bottled for wine tasting Feb. 25 in Historic Granbury Square. The square has shops and restaurants surrounding the Hood County Courthouse, top right. Above: The Paluxy River runs through Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glen Rose. Yffy Yossifor/yyossifor@star-telegram.com

DINOSAUR VALLEY STATE PARK

  • Distance from Fort Worth: 1 hour
  • Attractions: Fossilized dinosaur tracks , live animals, swimming, trails, fishing
  • Need to know: Park hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; wildlife center is open 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OnLux_0lEdAnaC00
Historic Granbury Square has shops and restaurants surrounding the Hood County Courthouse. Yffy Yossifor/yyossifor@star-telegram.com

GRANBURY

  • Distance from Fort Worth: 1 hour
  • Location: East Pearl Street, Granbury
  • Attractions: Shopping, dining, beach, bed and breakfast spots. More here
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H5CT5_0lEdAnaC00
Discover the history of the soft drink industry centered around Dr Pepper at this three-story museum in downtown Waco. Megan Cardona/mcardona@star-telegram.com

DR PEPPER MUSEUM

  • Distance from Fort Worth: 90 minutes
  • Location: 300 S. 5th St., Waco
  • Attractions: Tours, games, Dr Pepper soda fountain
  • Need to know: Hours are Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sundays, noon-5:30 p.m.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AtCk7_0lEdAnaC00
Stephenville Historical House Museum features buildings and machinery from local history. Yffy Yossifor/yyossifor@star-telegram.com

STEPHENVILLE HISTORICAL HOUSE MUSEUM

  • Distance from Fort Worth: 90 minutes
  • Location: 525 E. Washington St., Stephenville
  • Attractions: Historical buildings , self-guided tours
  • Need to know: Hours are Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m-5 p.m.; Sundays, 1-5 p.m.

LLAMALAND TENT CAMPING

  • Distance from Fort Worth: 90 minutes
  • Location: 9059 Co Road 2403, Tool
  • Hours: Daily 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m
  • Need to know: Visitors can pitch a tent or park an RV and enjoy nature and llamas, book your visit before driving out.

BLUE HILLS RANCH

  • Distance from Fort Worth: 2 hours
  • Location: 2032 Blue Cut Road N., McGregor
  • Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Need to know: Animal encounters , dining with giraffes, cabins, RV resort

MOTHER NEFF STATE PARK

  • Distance from Fort Worth: 2 hours
  • Location: 1921 State Park Road 14, Moody
  • Hours: Daily, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
  • Need to know: Trails for beginner and skilled hikers, entrance fee is $2 for visitors over 12.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wbKac_0lEdAnaC00
With Oh My Goat yoga in Palestine, you’ll be practicing your sun salutation alongside Pygmy Nigerian cross goats.

PALESTINE, TEXAS

